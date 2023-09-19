Aquasana Celebrates 25 Years of Providing Cleaner, Healthier Water

Leading water filtration brand marks 25th anniversary milestone with steadfast commitment to improving the health and wellness of homes across the country
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquasana, a leading maker of high-performance water filters for the home, is proud to commemorate 25 years of innovation, expertise and an unwavering commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of U.S. households with cleaner, healthier and better tasting drinking water. To celebrate, Aquasana is giving away 25 prizes – worth up to $449.99 in value each – via social media to mark 25 years of excellence, along with significant savings of up to 58% off the company's countertop, under sink, and whole house water filters at Aquasana.com. Starting today through the end of September, visit @Aquasana on Instagram to enter for the chance to win one of the 25 prizes, including the award-winning Clean Water Machine, Shower Filter or new SmartFlow™ Reverse Osmosis.
"Our very first product, the Aquasana shower filter, was born from a father's quest to help soothe his son's respiratory illness, which was exacerbated during bath time," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager of Aquasana. "Twenty-five years later, we remain laser focused on finding newer, more effective ways to protect American families from potentially harmful contaminants in their home's water. From becoming the first water filtration brand to achieve NSF certification for reducing PFOA/PFOS in 2016, to this year's launch of our SmartFlow™ Reverse Osmosis which reduces the broadest range of contaminants in Aquasana history, we've been at the forefront as new contaminants emerge and remain iron clad in our dedication as we look ahead to the next quarter century."
Concerns at the tap are climbing, and it's no wonder given the growing frequency of water crises in news headlines nationwide, including PFAS hotspots, train derailments, lead contamination, natural disasters, and the omnipresence of microplastics. It was recently reported that an estimated 45% of the nation's tap water contains the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. Additionally, the EPA recently announced that nearly a tenth of the nation's drinking water service lines contain lead. According to Aquasana's recent fifth annual Water Quality Survey, concern over drinking water quality in the U.S. has more than doubled over the past two years to 70%, and nine in 10 Americans (91%) now filter their drinking water at home.
"As we always say, installing a water filter is an easy and effective way to instantly improve the overall health and wellness of a home," added Mellencamp. "Concerns about our drinking water will continue to compound as emerging contaminants like PFAS, a diverse group of 10,000+ chemicals, become more pervasive. Thankfully, awareness of water quality issues and contaminants in the U.S. has grown significantly since 1998. Over the past few years, we've seen more and more Americans choosing to protect themselves from potentially harmful contaminants by using a water filter at home."
Over the past 25 years, Aquasana has been at the forefront in protecting U.S. households from emerging drinking water contaminants, from chlorine and chloramines, to lead, pharmaceuticals, herbicides and pesticides, and now PFAS and microplastics. Following the shower filter, the company developed its high-performance Rhino® whole house water filtration systems, along with its advanced Claryum® filtration technology for under sink and countertop systems, which removes bad contaminants while preserving the beneficial minerals in water, including calcium, potassium and magnesium. In 2019, Aquasana introduced the first whole house filter certified for the reduction of lead, cysts and PFOA/PFOS. Today, Aquasana offers a full array of whole house, shower, and drinking water filters for the home, including under sink and countertop systems that are tested and certified to remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants, including chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, lead, pesticides, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics and more.
