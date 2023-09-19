Aquasana Celebrates 25 Years of Providing Cleaner, Healthier Water

Our very first product, the Aquasana shower filter, was born from a father's quest to help soothe his son's respiratory illness, which was exacerbated during bath time.Twenty-five years later, we remain laser focused on finding new ways to protect families from contaminants in water. Tweet this

Concerns at the tap are climbing, and it's no wonder given the growing frequency of water crises in news headlines nationwide, including PFAS hotspots, train derailments, lead contamination, natural disasters, and the omnipresence of microplastics. It was recently reported that an estimated 45% of the nation's tap water contains the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. Additionally, the EPA recently announced that nearly a tenth of the nation's drinking water service lines contain lead. According to Aquasana's recent fifth annual Water Quality Survey, concern over drinking water quality in the U.S. has more than doubled over the past two years to 70%, and nine in 10 Americans (91%) now filter their drinking water at home.

"As we always say, installing a water filter is an easy and effective way to instantly improve the overall health and wellness of a home," added Mellencamp. "Concerns about our drinking water will continue to compound as emerging contaminants like PFAS, a diverse group of 10,000+ chemicals, become more pervasive. Thankfully, awareness of water quality issues and contaminants in the U.S. has grown significantly since 1998. Over the past few years, we've seen more and more Americans choosing to protect themselves from potentially harmful contaminants by using a water filter at home."

Over the past 25 years, Aquasana has been at the forefront in protecting U.S. households from emerging drinking water contaminants, from chlorine and chloramines, to lead, pharmaceuticals, herbicides and pesticides, and now PFAS and microplastics. Following the shower filter, the company developed its high-performance Rhino® whole house water filtration systems, along with its advanced Claryum® filtration technology for under sink and countertop systems, which removes bad contaminants while preserving the beneficial minerals in water, including calcium, potassium and magnesium. In 2019, Aquasana introduced the first whole house filter certified for the reduction of lead, cysts and PFOA/PFOS. Today, Aquasana offers a full array of whole house, shower, and drinking water filters for the home, including under sink and countertop systems that are tested and certified to remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants, including chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, lead, pesticides, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics and more.

