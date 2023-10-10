Aquasana Earns Eighth Consecutive Eco-Excellence Award for Best Water Filtration System

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by the Eco-Excellence Awards for the eighth year in a row, especially as we know that parents across the country are becoming increasingly concerned about drinking water quality and more committed to sustainability." Tweet this

According to Aquasana's fifth annual national Water Quality Survey, which polled 2,414 U.S. adults in April 2023, concern over drinking water quality in the U.S. is on the rise. In the past two years, the number of Americans who said they are concerned about the quality of unfiltered tap water in their home more than doubled, up from 34% in 2021 to 70% in 2023. For families, it's even higher with 76% of U.S. parents expressing concern about their home's tap water quality. In fact, the survey found that parents are 31% more likely than non-parents to say they are concerned about the quality of unfiltered tap water in their home. Not surprisingly, 96% of parents in America now filter their drinking water at home, up from just 78% in 2020.

Additionally, sustainability is top of mind for Americans. The number of people who said they "always or often" seek products to purchase because they are sustainable for the environment has grown by 130% over the past two years, up from 27% in 2021 to 62% in 2023. In contrast, trust in bottled water is down. The percentage of Americans who believe bottled water is the most trustworthy source of clean drinking water dropped 51% over the past five years, from 41% in 2019 and 2020 to 20% in 2023.

Available starting at $199, Aquasana's sleek countertop system uses electricity to instantly filter 78 contaminants, including lead, PFOA/PFOS, pharmaceuticals, microplastics and more, with no installation required. Simply plug it in and push a button to remove 15 times more contaminants than the leading pitcher filter, five times faster, without having to wait for the dreaded pitcher drip. Designed to maximize contaminant reduction and sustainability, each replaceable cartridge lasts six months and filters the equivalent of more than 2,200 plastic water bottles.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy, and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.

