Aquasana Launches High Efficiency SmartFlow™ Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System

We're excited to combine Aquasana's high performance Claryum® filtration technology with the power of reverse osmosis to create a new solution that removes even more contaminants than previously available for maximum protection. Tweet this

"Installing a water filter is an easy and effective way to instantly improve the overall health and wellness of a home," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager of Aquasana. "We strive to provide families with the maximum protection possible against potentially harmful contaminants, including emerging contaminants like PFOA/PFOS and microplastics as they become more omnipresent. We're excited to combine our high performance Claryum® filtration technology with the power of reverse osmosis to create a new solution that removes even more contaminants than previously available."

Reverse osmosis is one of the most effective methods to reduce fluoride and other difficult-to-tackle contaminants like arsenic and hexavalent chromium. The new SmartFlow™ combines Claryum® technology – which features four different methods of filtration to reduce the maximum number of contaminants – with reverse osmosis and a remineralizer to restore healthy minerals that are lost in the RO process, improving pH balance for healthier, delicious water. The system is Water Quality Association tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53 (includes P473), 58, 401 and CSA B483.1 to remove 90 contaminants.

According to Aquasana's recent Water Quality Survey, sustainability is increasingly a top priority for American consumers. More than half of U.S. adults polled said they "always or often" seek products to purchase because they are sustainable for the environment, up 130% over the past two years from 27% in 2021 to 62% in 2023. Aquasana's patented SmartFlow™ technology was engineered by a team of dedicated engineers and water scientists to achieve maximum efficiency. In addition to providing more filtered water, less water waste and a longer filter life, the compact system takes up less space under the sink than Amazon's current top-selling reverse osmosis unit and is certified to remove 89 more contaminants. Compared to Aquasana's previous RO model, SmartFlow™ is 57% more efficient and has a 93% higher daily production rate. Additionally, each set of filters replaces the equivalent of 2,750+ plastic water bottles.

Replacing the filters is fast and easy, no need to disconnect hoses or water lines – simply twist out and replace. SmartFlow™ RO Carbon, Claryum® and Remineralizer replacements last for 365 gallons or up to six months, and the SmartFlow™ RO Membrane replacement lasts for 12 months. The system also comes with a premium, all-metal dedicated faucet that's available in four finishes – brushed nickel, chrome, matte black, and oil rubbed bronze – or a "no faucet" option to use with an existing air gap faucet.

The new SmartFlow™ Reverse Osmosis water filter is available nationwide at Aquasana.com, starting at $199.99 for the "no faucet" option, or $224.99 for a system that includes a dedicated faucet.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE: AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.

Media Contact

Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.aquasana.com

SOURCE Aquasana