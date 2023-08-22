Aquasana Launches High Efficiency SmartFlow™ Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System

New patented SmartFlow™ technology combines with Claryum® filtration and reverse osmosis to tackle 90 contaminants with more water, less waste and a longer filter life
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquasana, a leading maker of high-performance water filters for the home, today announced the brand's new SmartFlow™ Reverse Osmosis (RO) water filtration system for maximum efficiency. Designed to filter more water with less water waste, Aquasana's patented SmartFlow™ technology is combined with Claryum® and RO filtration technologies to remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants, including fluoride, arsenic, lead, PFOA/PFOS and microplastics – one of the highest contaminant removal rates of all reverse osmosis systems on the market.
This comes as Aquasana's recent fifth annual Water Quality Survey found that concern over drinking water quality in the U.S. has more than doubled over the past two years, and nine in 10 Americans (91%) filter their drinking water at home – up 25% from 73% in 2020. It's no wonder, considering an estimated 45% of the nation's tap water contains the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses. Additionally, the EPA recently reported that almost a tenth of the nation's drinking water service lines contain lead.
"Installing a water filter is an easy and effective way to instantly improve the overall health and wellness of a home," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager of Aquasana. "We strive to provide families with the maximum protection possible against potentially harmful contaminants, including emerging contaminants like PFOA/PFOS and microplastics as they become more omnipresent. We're excited to combine our high performance Claryum® filtration technology with the power of reverse osmosis to create a new solution that removes even more contaminants than previously available."
Reverse osmosis is one of the most effective methods to reduce fluoride and other difficult-to-tackle contaminants like arsenic and hexavalent chromium. The new SmartFlow™ combines Claryum® technology – which features four different methods of filtration to reduce the maximum number of contaminants – with reverse osmosis and a remineralizer to restore healthy minerals that are lost in the RO process, improving pH balance for healthier, delicious water. The system is Water Quality Association tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53 (includes P473), 58, 401 and CSA B483.1 to remove 90 contaminants.
According to Aquasana's recent Water Quality Survey, sustainability is increasingly a top priority for American consumers. More than half of U.S. adults polled said they "always or often" seek products to purchase because they are sustainable for the environment, up 130% over the past two years from 27% in 2021 to 62% in 2023. Aquasana's patented SmartFlow™ technology was engineered by a team of dedicated engineers and water scientists to achieve maximum efficiency. In addition to providing more filtered water, less water waste and a longer filter life, the compact system takes up less space under the sink than Amazon's current top-selling reverse osmosis unit and is certified to remove 89 more contaminants. Compared to Aquasana's previous RO model, SmartFlow™ is 57% more efficient and has a 93% higher daily production rate. Additionally, each set of filters replaces the equivalent of 2,750+ plastic water bottles.
Replacing the filters is fast and easy, no need to disconnect hoses or water lines – simply twist out and replace. SmartFlow™ RO Carbon, Claryum® and Remineralizer replacements last for 365 gallons or up to six months, and the SmartFlow™ RO Membrane replacement lasts for 12 months. The system also comes with a premium, all-metal dedicated faucet that's available in four finishes – brushed nickel, chrome, matte black, and oil rubbed bronze – or a "no faucet" option to use with an existing air gap faucet.
The new SmartFlow™ Reverse Osmosis water filter is available nationwide at Aquasana.com, starting at $199.99 for the "no faucet" option, or $224.99 for a system that includes a dedicated faucet.
Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE: AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.
