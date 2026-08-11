Aquasana Launches the First Whole House Water Filtration System Certified to Reduce PFAS and VOCs From Every Tap

"With HealthShield, we've taken whole house filtration to a new level by delivering comprehensive protection against some of today's most challenging contaminants, making it easier than ever for homeowners to maintain cleaner, healthier water throughout their entire home." Post this

This comes as Aquasana's eighth annual Water Quality Survey recently found that public concern about drinking water safety at the tap is surging – specifically concerning emerging contaminants such as the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. In fact, eight in 10 Americans said they're concerned about the quality of their unfiltered tap water, with 78% expressing concern about PFAS and 61% expressing concern about VOCs in their home's drinking water. As awareness around water quality issues has grown, so has consumer demand for water treatment solutions that address contamination beyond drinking water. Because water is used for cooking, bathing, showering, laundry, and cleaning, many homeowners are seeking whole home approaches to water quality.

"Consumers are increasingly concerned about contaminants in their water, especially PFAS and other chemicals that can potentially impact health and wellbeing," said Sam Karge, president at Aquasana. "With HealthShield, we've taken whole house filtration to a new level by delivering comprehensive protection against some of today's most challenging contaminants, making it easier than ever for homeowners to maintain cleaner, healthier water throughout their entire home."

Unlike traditional whole house filtration systems, HealthShield utilizes a first-of-its-kind filtration media specifically engineered to target PFAS, VOCs, chlorine, chloramines and other contaminants commonly found in municipal water supplies. The system reduces a broad range of health-related VOCs, including industrial chemicals and solvents, herbicides, pesticides, fuel additives such as benzene, and chloroform. Whereas most water contaminants remain in water, VOCs can be released into the air during showering, bathing and cooking. By reducing VOCs in tap water before it enters the home, HealthShield™ helps minimize exposure and supports a healthier indoor environment.

The new system is engineered for long-lasting performance, providing filtration for up to 165,000 gallons through a specialized granular activated carbon media blend. A built-in Smart Flow Monitor features an easy-to-read, color-coded touchscreen display that tracks water usage and remaining filter capacity, helping homeowners stay on top of maintenance and replacement schedules.

"HealthShield combines industry-leading contaminant reduction, real-time monitoring technology, reliable water pressure and a space-saving design to give families confidence in their home's water from every tap," added Karge. "Homeowners receive greater visibility into the quality of their water without adding complexity to their daily lives."

Designed to support the demands of busy households, HealthShield maintains strong, consistent water pressure across kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms. Its compact single-tank design maximizes water contact time for enhanced contaminant reduction while preserving steady water flow throughout the home.

The new HealthShield whole house filtration system is available for purchase at Aquasana.com, starting at $2,099. For more information about HealthShield and Aquasana's full family of water filtration solutions, visit aquasana.com.

* PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS and PFHpA

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters — including whole house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink filters, countertop filters and reverse osmosis systems — provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. Aquasana.com.

Media Contact

Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.aquasana.com

SOURCE Aquasana