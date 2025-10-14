Aquasana Survey Finds Majority of Americans Fear Losing Access to Clean Drinking Water Due to a Natural Disaster

"We recently witnessed firsthand the widespread devastation that weather disasters such as flooding can unleash. Installing a water filter at home can offer a valuable line of defense against contaminants that may become more prevalent in tap water during extreme weather events." Post this

"As a Central Texas-based company, we recently witnessed firsthand the widespread devastation that weather disasters such as flooding can unleash and understand the critical need for clean drinking water, both in the midst of crisis, as well as during recovery efforts," said Derek Mellencamp, general manager of Aquasana. "Our goal in conducting this survey is to help spread awareness about the growing impact of natural disasters on our ability to access clean, healthy water at home for our families."

The NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) confirmed 27 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S. in 2024 – second only on record to 28 disasters in 2023 – with 1,796 tornadoes, as well as a near record number of floods, heat waves, earthquakes, hurricanes, winter storms, droughts and more. In fact, according to the International Institution for Environmental Development (IIED), a major disaster was declared in the U.S. every four days in 2024, nearly double the annual average, affecting 137 million people or 41% of the population. According to Gallagher Re, the U.S. suffered 15 separate billion-dollar weather disasters during the first half of 2025, including the L.A. wildfires, which were the costliest weather disaster in world history.

"Installing a water filter at home can offer a valuable line of defense against contaminants that may become more prevalent in tap water during extreme weather events," added Mellencamp. "Municipal treatment systems are typically strained during natural disasters, and a high-quality drinking water filter provides an added layer of protection by reducing specific contaminants that might enter the water supply due to system disruptions, rolling blackouts or infrastructure damage, such as sediments, heavy metals, pesticides and chemicals."

Aquasana offers a full array of high-performance drinking water filters for the home, including under sink and countertop systems that are tested and certified to remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants including chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, lead, herbicides and pesticides, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, pharmaceuticals and more. Additionally, Aquasana offers whole house filtration systems that leverage ultraviolet (UV) filtration and can sterilize 99.99% of viruses and bacteria and 99% of cysts. For more information, visit aquasana.com.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE: AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by providing cleaner, healthier water through its best-in-class filtration products. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, and reverse osmosis systems – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.

Media Contact

Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.aquasana.com

SOURCE Aquasana