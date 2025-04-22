Aquasana Survey Finds Majority of Americans Still Turn to Plastic Bottles for Drinking Water

"The surprising number of Americans who are still buying bottled water, even with rising concerns over microplastics and the health risks they present, signals a clear need for consumer education and action." Post this

The United States as the world's leading contributor of plastic waste. Americans purchase nearly 50 billion water bottles annually and throw away more than 60 million bottles per day. According to Greenpeace, less than 5% of household plastic waste in the U.S. is recycled, and it's that one-third of all plastic waste ends up in soils or freshwater. In addition to contributing to massive environmental pollution, bottled water poses health risks due to excessive amounts of microplastics – much more than previously thought. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health, a new study found that a liter of bottled water contains approximately 240,000 micro- and nanoplastics. That's up to 100 times more plastic particles than seen in earlier studies.

"The surprising number of Americans who are still buying bottled water, even with rising concerns over microplastics and the health risks they present, signals a clear need for consumer education and action," added Mellencamp. "It is easy to stop drinking plastics. Installing a water filter is a simple and effective way to instantly improve the overall health and sustainability of a home. In addition to significantly reducing plastic waste by replacing up to 12,000 single-use plastic bottles of water per year, our high-performance under sink and countertop water filtration systems also strip microplastics from tap water for cleaner, healthier drinking water at home."

All Aquasana Claryum® under sink and countertop water filters are certified to remove up to 99.6% of microplastics from tap water, along with 77 other contaminants, including lead, PFOA/PFOS, bacteria and viruses, pesticides, herbicides and more. For more information about reducing plastic waste and removing microplastics from drinking water, visit aquasana.com.

