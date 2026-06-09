Aquasana Survey Reveals Vast Majority of Americans Fear Losing Access to Clean Drinking Water During Natural Disasters

National poll shows the continued impact of increasing extreme weather and climate-related events across the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquasana, a leading maker of high-performance water filtration solutions for the home, today announced the results of a new survey that found most Americans are concerned about losing access to clean drinking water during future natural disasters. Following a year marked by a record number of costly weather and climate-related events, Aquasana polled 1,231 U.S. adults to better understand Americans' concerns about access to clean drinking water—a critical priority during any emergency—when facing natural disasters. For the second year in a row, the survey found that an overwhelming majority of Americans (83%) expressed concern about a future natural disaster impacting their access to clean water.
"As a Central Texas-based company, we have experienced firsthand the widespread destruction caused by extreme weather disasters, including the deadly floods here last summer, and recognize the urgent need for reliable access to clean drinking water in the midst of the crisis as well as the recovery," said Rachel Carollo, marketing director at Aquasana. "Our objective in conducting this survey is to elevate national awareness of the growing threat natural disasters pose to consistent access to clean, healthy drinking water for households across the country."
In 2025, the United States experienced another exceptionally destructive year of extreme weather, with 23 separate billion-dollar disasters causing an estimated $115 billion in damage and hundreds of fatalities, making it the third-costliest year on record and continuing a troubling trend of increasingly frequent, high-impact events. From catastrophic wildfires in California to widespread tornado outbreaks, floods, and severe storms across the Midwest, South, and Northeast, these events underscored the growing strain on communities and critical infrastructure nationwide. Looking ahead, NOAA's National Weather Service is predicting that an El Niño weather pattern is likely to emerge by July 2026 and continue through the winter, and for many locations across the country, this could increase the potential for both inland and coastal flooding.
"Installing a water filter at home can help protect your family from contaminants that may become more common in tap water during extreme weather events," added Carollo. "During natural disasters, local water systems can be under significant strain. A high-quality drinking water filter adds an extra layer of protection by helping reduce certain contaminants that may enter the water supply due to disruptions like power outages or infrastructure damage—including sediments, heavy metals, pesticides, and other chemicals."
Aquasana offers a full family of high-performance drinking water filters for the home, including under sink and countertop systems that are tested and certified to remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants including lead, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, VOCs, herbicides and pesticides, pharmaceuticals and more. Additionally, Aquasana offers whole house filtration systems that leverage ultraviolet (UV) filtration and can sterilize 99.8% of viruses and bacteria and 99% of cysts.
For more information about Aquasana filters and how natural disasters impact drinking water quality, visit aquasana.com.
About Aquasana
Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE: AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by providing cleaner, healthier water through its best-in-class filtration products. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, and reverse osmosis systems – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.
Media Contact
Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.aquasana.com
SOURCE Aquasana
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