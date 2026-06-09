Aquasana Survey Reveals Vast Majority of Americans Fear Losing Access to Clean Drinking Water During Natural Disasters

"As a Central Texas-based company, we have experienced firsthand the widespread destruction caused by extreme weather disasters and recognize the urgent need for reliable access to clean drinking water in the midst of the crisis as well as the recovery." Post this

In 2025, the United States experienced another exceptionally destructive year of extreme weather, with 23 separate billion-dollar disasters causing an estimated $115 billion in damage and hundreds of fatalities, making it the third-costliest year on record and continuing a troubling trend of increasingly frequent, high-impact events. From catastrophic wildfires in California to widespread tornado outbreaks, floods, and severe storms across the Midwest, South, and Northeast, these events underscored the growing strain on communities and critical infrastructure nationwide. Looking ahead, NOAA's National Weather Service is predicting that an El Niño weather pattern is likely to emerge by July 2026 and continue through the winter, and for many locations across the country, this could increase the potential for both inland and coastal flooding.

"Installing a water filter at home can help protect your family from contaminants that may become more common in tap water during extreme weather events," added Carollo. "During natural disasters, local water systems can be under significant strain. A high-quality drinking water filter adds an extra layer of protection by helping reduce certain contaminants that may enter the water supply due to disruptions like power outages or infrastructure damage—including sediments, heavy metals, pesticides, and other chemicals."

Aquasana offers a full family of high-performance drinking water filters for the home, including under sink and countertop systems that are tested and certified to remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants including lead, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, VOCs, herbicides and pesticides, pharmaceuticals and more. Additionally, Aquasana offers whole house filtration systems that leverage ultraviolet (UV) filtration and can sterilize 99.8% of viruses and bacteria and 99% of cysts.

For more information about Aquasana filters and how natural disasters impact drinking water quality, visit aquasana.com.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE: AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by providing cleaner, healthier water through its best-in-class filtration products. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, and reverse osmosis systems – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.

Media Contact

Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.aquasana.com

SOURCE Aquasana