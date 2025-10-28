Aquasana Unveils New and Improved Under Sink Water Filters

"As PFAS and microplastics become more omnipresent and research continues to reveal their potential health risks, we remain committed to offering even higher levels of contaminant reduction under more rigorous testing standards." - Derek Mellencamp, Aquasana Post this

In 2016, Aquasana was the first water filtration brand to become NSF-certified for the reduction of PFOA/PFOS in drinking water, and the company has continued to innovate for consumer protection against PFAS ever since, including introducing the first filtration system available to consumers for addressing PFOA/PFOS on a whole-house level. The new Claryum® under sink systems feature an even higher contaminant reduction performance of up to 99.99% of 78 contaminants, including lead, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, herbicides and pesticides and more. That's 15 times more contaminants, with up to 7 times faster flow rate, than the leading pitcher filter. Additionally, they also now meet the new stricter version of NSF Standard 53, which requires reduction of PFOA/PFOS to 20 parts per trillion (ppt) – compared to 70 ppt previously – to achieve certification.

"At Aquasana, we are dedicated to providing families with the highest level of protection from harmful contaminants in their home drinking water," said Derek Mellencamp, general manager at the company. "As PFAS and microplastics become more omnipresent and research continues to reveal their potential health risks, we remain committed to offering even higher levels of contaminant reduction under more rigorous testing standards."

In addition to enhancing the line's award-winning filtration performance, Aquasana's new Claryum® under sink filters also now offer homeowners more faucet options to match their kitchen's unique aesthetic. The premium metal faucets are now available in a new matte black finish, as well as chrome, brushed nickel and oil-rubbed bronze. For the first time, there is also now also a no-faucet option for customers who prefer to source or use their own faucet of choice. Designed with sustainability in mind, each filter set replaces the equivalent of up to 6,000 plastic water bottles.

Claryum® technology is a selective filtration process that uses four different methods of advanced filtration – activated carbon, catalytic carbon, ion-exchange and sub-micron filtration – to remove harmful contaminants while retaining healthy minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium. All three Claryum® under sink systems are WQA tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53 (includes P473) and 401 to remove up to 99.99% of 78 contaminants.

The newly enhanced Claryum® under sink filters are available nationwide at Aquasana.com and Amazon, starting at $99.99 for the "no faucet" option, or $124.99 for a system that includes a dedicated faucet. Visit Aquasana.com for more information.

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE: AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.

Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.aquasana.com

