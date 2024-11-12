Aquasana Water Filter Wins Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Kitchen Gear Award

"We selected Aquasana as a second-time winner because this system connects underneath your sink to deliver filtered water whenever the cold water is turned on, reducing 78 contaminants. It's great not to have to think about filtering water." – Nicole Papantoniou, Good Housekeeping Institute Post this

According to Aquasana's recent sixth annual Water Quality Survey, more than three-quarters (76%) of Americans believe drinking clean, filtered water aids in living a longer and healthier life, and 77% agree that access to clean, trustworthy tap water at home is important for their health. This comes as concerns over the toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS in drinking water climbed 233% from last year, and the number of U.S. adults who cited microplastics as their number one tap water contaminant of concern spiked 350% from 2023.

"Making your life easier is a theme among this year's award winners," said Nicole Papantoniou, Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab Director at the Good Housekeeping Institute "We selected Aquasana as a second-time winner because this system connects underneath your sink to deliver filtered water whenever the cold water is turned on, reducing 78 contaminants. As one tester put it, it's great not to have to think about filtering water."

Available nationwide for as low as $124.99 at Aquasana.com, Aquasana Claryum® Direct Connect is a DIY-friendly under sink water filtration system that is being recognized for its easy installation and high-performance filtration. Ideal for homeowners and renters, the direct connect filter is simple enough for most anyone to install but still filters 78 contaminants, including lead, "forever chemicals" PFOA and PFOS, microplastics, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, asbestos, chloramines, chlorine and more – that's 15 times more contaminants than the leading pitcher filters. A significantly more economical and eco-friendly alternative to bottled water, Claryum® Direct Connect's long-lasting replaceable cartridges ($70) last for six months or 784 gallons – the equivalent of 6,250+ plastic 16-ounce bottles.

Unlike most under sink systems, there's no need to install a second faucet for filtered water, solving the dilemma of having to either sacrifice the sink's built-in soap dispenser or drill a second hole in the countertop. Simply connect the streamlined filter to any cold-water line – whether in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, dorm room, or wet bar – for faster access to clean, healthy drinking water that flows through the existing faucet, no plumber required. The Claryum® Direct Connect is also compact with all filtration taking place in one filter, making it ideal for saving under sink cabinet space in an RV or smaller kitchen; it is highly effective while using a smaller footprint.

"At Aquasana, we're committed to improving the health and wellbeing of U.S. households with cleaner, healthier and better tasting drinking water," added Mellencamp. "Claryum Direct Connect was designed specifically to provide easier access to better quality drinking water, and receiving this prestigious award two years in a row is incredible validation."

Aquasana's Claryum® filtration technology is tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53 (includes P473), and 401 for the reduction of more than 96% of chlorine and chloramines, 99% of lead, and 95% of PFOA/PFOS. It is also certified to reduce mercury, chlorine-resistant cysts, herbicides, pesticides, VOCs, pharmaceuticals, and more.

