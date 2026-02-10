Aquinas Senior Living, Inc. Launches Equity Offerings to Expand Access to High-Quality Senior Care Across the Mid-Atlantic

"Every community we acquire and revitalize is a step toward ensuring seniors receive the dignified care they deserve, and that investors can participate in something aiming to be both meaningful and enduring." Post this

"We see more than a market opportunity—we see a human need," said Stephen J. Schmid, President and CEO of Aquinas Senior Living. "Every community we acquire and revitalize is a step toward ensuring seniors receive the dignified care they deserve, and that investors can participate in something aiming to be both meaningful and enduring."

Aquinas acquires well-built Class B and C senior living properties—often family-run or independently operated facilities—and transforms them through facility and operational upgrades, enhanced amenities, and innovative AI-powered technology for enhanced safety and to empower caregivers with more time for residents.

Its partnership with Merakey, one of the nation's largest nonprofit providers of behavioral health and developmental services, further strengthens Aquinas' ability to deliver integrated, whole-person care. Together, they're setting a new standard for accessibility, affordability, and quality in senior housing.

The company is targeting a 10% annualized return, distributed monthly, and plans to elect REIT status in 2026. Proceeds will support the acquisition and operation of senior living communities across the Mid-Atlantic.

Investors can learn more, review offering materials, and access the company's SEC filing at invest.aquinasseniorliving.com. Accredited investors can visit invest.aquinasseniorliving.com/reg-d.

About Aquinas Senior Living

Aquinas Senior Living, Inc. is a senior housing acquisition and management company serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Guided by a mission to enhance resident well-being through compassionate care and innovative technology, Aquinas is redefining safety and quality standards in senior living. The company's resident-first approach combines operational excellence with empathy, creating communities where seniors thrive and families have peace of mind.

Learn more about Aquinas Senior Living at aquinasseniorliving.com.

