Aquinas Senior Living, Inc. Launches First PA Deployment of AI-Driven "Teton One" Care Platform

Stephen Schmid, President and CEO of Aquinas Senior Living. "As ASL continues to grow, we are committed to integrating smart technologies that elevate residents' safety, personalized care and quality of life while empowering our care teams."

The Teton One system uses privacy-first artificial intelligence to provide real-time insights into resident well-being, enabling proactive care and reducing response times to potential health or safety concerns. Its implementation underscores ASL's mission to honor every season of life through compassionate care supported by innovation.

The Teton One solution leverages AI-powered sensors to capture and analyze real-time health and behavioral data, while maintaining full compliance with U.S. HIPAA privacy regulations. Its benefits include:

Improved Safety: Early detection of health issues and fall risks





Enhanced Care Delivery: Enables staff to devote more time to direct resident care





Higher Staff Satisfaction: Streamlined workflows reduce workload and stress





Peace of Mind: Families and residents gain confidence from constant oversight and rapid response





Proven Results: Teton's technology has achieved up to an 83% reduction in falls in European care facilities.

"Teton One directly supports our mission to provide safe, responsive, and high-quality care," said Jim Burnham, Chief Operating Officer of Aquinas Senior Living. "This partnership demonstrates how technology can empower our teams while improving outcomes for residents."

About Aquinas Senior Living, Inc.

Aquinas Senior Living, Inc. is a senior housing acquisition and management company serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Guided by a mission to enhance resident well-being through compassionate care and innovative technology, ASL is redefining safety and quality standards in senior living. The company's resident-first approach combines operational excellence with empathy, creating communities where seniors thrive and families have peace of mind.

About Teton

Teton is a Danish technology company specializing in AI-based monitoring solutions for long-term care facilities. With a growing presence across Europe and now the US, Teton has built a strong reputation as the most powerful platform in the space and for improving care outcomes, increasing operational efficiency, and supporting caregivers through intelligent, privacy-conscious technology.

Media Contact

Stephen J Schmid, Aquinas Senior Living, 1 (610) 420-7657, [email protected], www.aquinasseniorliving.com

Jim Burnham, Aquinas Senior Living, 1 (717) 368-9045, [email protected], www.aquinasseniorliving.com

