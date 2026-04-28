Aquinas Senior Living Scales Teton's AI Monitoring Platform Across Pennsylvania Portfolio, Achieves 99.8% Resident Adoption

"Our residents and their families aren't just accepting this technology—they are embracing it." Post this

How the Technology Works

Teton's AI technology and monitoring system does four things: creates clarity across communities, detects changes in residents' health early, alerts care staff to act early, and enables more tailored and person-to-person care.

Teton is a passive optical sensor installed in resident rooms with a minimal footprint that requires no resident interaction, no wearables, no manual calibration, and no charging. Privacy is engineered into how the system works, not added as an afterthought - no video is streamed live, and no audio is captured, and the system processes movement data locally on-site. Care teams receive safety signals and, when needed, brief anonymized clips, not a live video feed. The platform is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 certified.

This approach is grounded in Teton's own research: an analysis of more than 2,000 falls across four countries found that measurable signals, including night-time movement patterns, sleep disruption, and changes in respiration, consistently precede falls by hours or days, giving care teams the opportunity to intervene before an incident occurs.

The technology integrates directly into clinical workflows, enabling care teams to act on insights within the systems they already use, without adding administrative burden or requiring staff to monitor separate dashboards.

The E-call Integration Beta

As part of this expansion, one of Aquinas's Pennsylvania facilities is currently serving as the official Beta test site for the integrated E-call resident call system. This technology folds traditional resident assistance requests directly into the Teton.ai dashboard. By unifying fall detection and manual assistance requests into a single interface, Aquinas is eliminating "alarm fatigue" and allowing staff to prioritize the most critical resident needs in real time.

A Growing Footprint of Care

The Aquinas roadmap continues to accelerate through the spring:

November 2025: Heritage Springs (Montoursville) achieved 100% adoption.

April 1, 2026: Wynwood House (State College) went live.

April 8, 2026: Wynwood House (Nittany Valley/Centre County) went live.

May 2026: Teton platform is scheduled for adoption at the Lewisburg community.

About the Partnership

"What we saw in Montoursville was the proof of concept; what we are seeing today in State College and Centre County is proof of scale with near universal adoption," said Stephen J. Schmid, President and CEO of Aquinas Senior Living. "Our residents and their families aren't just accepting this technology—they are embracing it. They recognize that a 'proven and fully adopted' system is the best path to ensure the highest standard of safety in modern senior living communities."

"By integrating Teton's computer-vision AI with our new E-call resident response system, we are moving away from disparate 'point solutions' toward a truly unified ecosystem," added Jim Burnham, Chief Operating Officer. "This ensures that whether a resident pushes a button or the AI detects a potential risk, our team is there exactly when they are needed."

"The reality of moving care from reactive to proactive is that it goes beyond operational gains, it changes the quality of life for residents. A fall that doesn't happen, a hospitalization avoided, a family member who sleeps better at night knowing their loved one is safe," said Katie Grant, President, U.S., Teton. "Memory care is one of the most demanding care environments there is, and it is exactly where having the right information at the right moment makes the greatest difference."

About Teton

Teton is leading a fundamental shift in care, moving care and the way it is delivered from reactive to proactive. Our advanced AI and computer vision technology is custom-built for care settings, providing clarity, delivering foresight, enabling action, and driving outcomes. The result is higher-quality care and better-run operations. We are starting with senior care communities and hospitals, and believe our technology can generate significant benefits in any care environment, anywhere in the world. Founded in Denmark and with a presence across the United States and Europe, Teton exists to make amazing care affordable and accessible for all. www.teton.ai

About Aquinas Senior Living

Aquinas Senior Living, Inc. is a senior housing acquisition and management company serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Guided by a mission to enhance resident well-being through compassionate care and innovative technology, Aquinas is redefining safety and quality standards in senior living. The company's resident-first approach combines operational excellence with empathy, creating communities where seniors thrive and families have peace of mind.

Learn more about Aquinas Senior Living at aquinasseniorliving.com.

Media Contact

Stephen J Schmid, Aquinas Senior Living, 1 610 420-7657, [email protected], www.aquinasseniorliving.com

SOURCE Aquinas Senior Living