Aquitas Solutions announces the successful completion and implementation of Maximo for Transportation with a multi-national public transit provider

Aquitas Solutions partners with a multi-national public transit provider and works through obstacles to ensure a successful Maximo Transportation implementation.

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a trusted leader in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces the successful Maximo for Transportation Go-Live with a multi-national public transit provider client that operates student transportation, transit, and shuttle services. The company is responsible for getting over 1 million students to school safely and on time daily, which requires the management of 15,590 school buses across 429 school districts in 34 states and two provinces.

The history of how this implementation was achieved makes it unique for both parties involved. In 2016, Maximo 7 for Transportation was selected. With a planned 2017 implementation start, the project was put on hold based on changing initiatives and COVID-19. Coming out of COVID-19 in January 2022, our team began the implementation of the current version, Maximo Application Suite 8 ("MAS") for Transportation. Aquitas Solutions is proud to have become a trusted business partner and supports this vital implementation.

Their focused Maximo Team created energy and enthusiasm for this implementation. With the collaborative efforts in this project, this multi-national public transit provider is prepared to expand its success in the transportation industry, elevating the visibility and management of its assets. Both teams are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the transportation industry with the success of this Maximo for Transportation Go-Live platform.

Maximo is a comprehensive Enterprise Asset Management software solution developed by IBM. It is designed to help organizations effectively manage their assets, such as equipment, facilities, vehicles, and infrastructure. Maximo provides tools for asset maintenance, work order management, inventory control, and asset performance analysis. The software allows businesses to track the entire lifecycle of their assets, from procurement and installation to maintenance and eventual retirement. It offers features for preventive and predictive maintenance, enabling organizations to reduce downtime, extend the life of assets, and improve overall operational efficiency. Maximo is used across many industries, and it plays a critical role in the maintenance and performance of assets, ensuring that organizations can operate smoothly and cost-effectively.

"Our team has been working hard to achieve a smooth launch, and we are very appreciative of the opportunity to work with their team," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Aquitas Solutions. "We are delighted to learn of their team's enthusiasm for utilizing Maximo, as well as their eagerness to deepen their understanding and proactively take charge of the company's assets. These qualities lay the foundation for a mutually beneficial partnership." Aquitas Solutions envisions Maximo as the enabling foundation to optimize the processes of its maintenance operations. Maximo for Transportation will assist in upholding the firm's commitment to transportation safety, quality, and service, opening doors to increased potential.

About Aquitas Solutions

Aquitas brings 20+ years of EAM experience and a proven record of success across many industries. As an expert in implementing and supporting Maximo, Aquitas is uniquely positioned as a strong resource for clients ready to rethink their operations and facility maintenance strategy. The company's Connected Maintenance portfolio is comprised of Maximo, IoT and Augmented Reality technologies that advance current maintenance practices while leveraging existing systems.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.

Media Contact

Mike Beasley, Aquitas Solutions, 678-235-4963, [email protected], www.aquitas-solutions.com

SOURCE Aquitas Solutions