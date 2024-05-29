Aquitas Solutions announces they have added TRIRIGA Services and support to their solutions portfolio

This addition to their solutions portfolio will help your organization reach your goals.

ROSWELL, Ga., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a trusted leader in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces its support of TRIRIGA services across all industries. This new service complements Aquitas Solutions' existing services, enhancing their ability to fulfill Asset Management needs of any organization.

IBM TRIRIGA is an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) that helps organizations manage their facilities and assets. It uses AI and real-time insights to support dynamic space planning and can help with Capital projects and planning, Environmental management, Facilities lease management, Maintenance and operations, and Space planning and management. The Atlanta-based company has expertise on various modules within TRIRIGA, including Capital Project Management, Red Estate Lease Management, Space Management, and Operations & Maintenance Management; in addition, with expertise on building UI/UX (perceptive) apps.

Aquitas' consultants have demonstrated capabilities on a national and global scale. With over 30 years of combined experience, their team's expertise encompasses a variety of TRIRIGA services to keep one's team and support tools running smoothly. The TRIRIGA services offered include upgrades, integrations, data migration, training, and support. Aquitas eliminates clients' unknowns when it is time to upgrade their TRIRIGA system.

"We are excited to offer TRIRIGA services and support to our clients," states Jeff Brown, CEO at Aquitas Solutions. "Given our status as a leading IBM Maximo/MAS integrator, we found the marketplace inquiring about our ability to support TRIRIGA implementations and hope to continue empowering our clients and those interested in implementing this solution." Aquitas Solutions is committed to supporting all organizations in their asset management journey.

To learn more about Aquitas Solutions' comprehensive offerings and the exciting addition of TRIRIGA support please visit: https://www.aquitas-solutions.com/tririga-services/

About Aquitas Solutions

Aquitas brings 20+ years of EAM experience and a proven record of success across many industries. As an expert in implementing and supporting Maximo and TRIRIGA., Aquitas is uniquely positioned as a strong resource for clients ready to rethink their operations and facility maintenance strategy. The company's Connected Maintenance portfolio is comprised of Maximo, IoT and Augmented Reality technologies that advance current maintenance practices while leveraging existing systems.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.

