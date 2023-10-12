Aquitas Solutions Expands Product Portfolio with IBM Envizi

Together, Aquitas and IBM work to help organizations reach their sustainability goals

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a trusted leader in asset management and IoT solutions, is excited to add IBM Envizi to their product offering. This collaboration strengthens the company's commitment to providing comprehensive maintenance and reliability solutions to its valued clients.

IBM Envizi is an advanced software designed to simplify environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting through a single, consolidated platform. Users gain valuable insights into their organization's energy consumption, carbon footprint, resource efficiency, and sustainability performance. Environmental concerns have already started to influence corporate policy and will likely continue to do so in the future. Envizi empowers companies to make informed decisions and measurable progress toward their sustainability goals.

"We're proud to offer Envizi to our clients." stated Jeff Brown, CEO at Aquitas Solutions. "This further reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive sustainable business practices. Envizi perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering our clients with state-of-the-art technology tools that enhance their environmental performance and optimize operational efficiency."

Aquitas Solutions is committed to supporting organizations on their sustainability journeys by delivering integrated solutions that merge environmental stewardship with tangible business benefits. Envizi enables customers to effectively measure, manage, and report on their sustainability initiatives, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

Phil Redman, the Ecosystems Lead, Americas at IBM Envizi, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to work with strong partners like Aquitas Solutions that can bring Envizi and innovative IBM sustainability solutions to scale and make customers quickly succeed on their sustainability journey."

To learn more about Aquitas Solutions' comprehensive offerings and the exciting addition of IBM Envizi, please visit: https://www.aquitas-solutions.com/ibm_envizi/

About Aquitas Solutions

Aquitas brings 20+ years of EAM experience and a proven record of success across many industries. As an expert in implementing and supporting Maximo, Aquitas is uniquely positioned as a strong resource for clients ready to rethink their operations and facility maintenance strategy. The company's Connected Maintenance portfolio is comprised of Maximo, IoT and Augmented Reality technologies that advance current maintenance practices while leveraging existing systems.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.

Media Contact

Lexie Nadler, Aquitas Solutions, 678.222.3462, [email protected], www.aquitas-solutions.com

SOURCE Aquitas Solutions