Aqute Intelligence Introduces Competitor Customer List Service for Tech Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqute Intelligence, a leading competitive intelligence provider, announced the launch of its Competitor Customer List Service today. Recognizing the crucial need among technology companies for up-to-date competitor insights, Aqute is introducing a dynamic new offering that provides an initial list of 100 customers from a specific competitor, followed by monthly updates.

The Customer Monitoring service is meticulously designed to cater to sales and marketing teams, ensuring they always have the freshest leads and insights.

Sales and marketing teams need a constant flow of leads to drive success. In addition to offering a snapshot of current competitor customer landscapes, Aqute takes it one step further with continuous monitoring for new opportunities.

Aqute's new service begins with an initial list of 100 competitor customers plus monthly alerts highlighting newly identified customers for your business. Even more valuable, the alerts identify potential opportunities such as competitor customers facing software end-of-life or recent customer losses – prime situations for targeted sales and marketing initiatives.

"This precise, timely information empowers teams to target their offerings strategically and act on market shifts," said an Aqute spokesperson. "Success in the tech industry demands constant vigilance. Our new service delivers the customer intelligence essential for sales, marketing, and product teams to make informed decisions and win competitive battles."

Key benefits of the Competitor Customer List service include:

Actionable Insights: Identify vulnerable competitor customers for targeted engagement.

Timely Alerts: Ensure that leads are both current and relevant.

Strategic Advantage: Gain an edge with insights into competitor market share and strategies.

About Aqute Intelligence

Aqute delivers competitive intelligence services to leading global technology companies. The company's exhaustive research techniques ensure reliable and actionable insights, empowering clients with strategic competitor analysis for marketing, sales, and product teams. With over two decades of experience and research conducted in over 60 countries, Aqute provides a global perspective on the markets that matter to your business.

Media Contact

Lisa Dawson, Aqute Intelligence, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://www.aqute.com

SOURCE Aqute Intelligence