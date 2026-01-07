AR 51 Showcase Future Possibilities for Volumetric and Motion Analysis at CES 2026

AR 51 is redefining real time motion capture and live 3D streaming for sports, entertainment and live events. We build next-generation spatial products that deliver ultra-accurate, markerless performance capture with real time, low latency responsiveness, scaling effortlessly from intimate performances to arena-scale productions. Our patented technology pushes the frontier of immersive media, empowering creators, rights owners and audiences with new ways to see and engage with the world.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AR 51, a leading company in augmented reality and motion capture innovation, will showcase AR 51's AI motion-intelligence technology within the Canon Americas Lab booth, exhibited by Canon U.S.A.'s Business Innovation Group, at CES 2026 in Eureka Park (Booth #60509). AR 51's real time, high precision marker less motion capture will be demonstrated alongside Canon U.S.A.'s volumetric capture system to highlight potential future applications in sports performance and motion analysis. Canon Americas Lab, led by Canon U.S.A. and driven by the Business Innovation Group, serves as a platform where external partners can play a key role in generating new business opportunities. It is a place that promotes collaboration between internal and external ideas and technologies.

Elevating Immersive Sports Experiences

AR 51's AI powered motion capture will be demonstrated to illustrate how real time skeletal tracking, motion understanding, and biomechanical fidelity may support future use cases in sports performance insight, immersive fan experiences, and live event activation. For broadcasters, teams, athletes, and rights holders, these capabilities may support faster analysis workflows, more dynamic volumetric content creation, and interactive moments for fans both on site and at home.

AI Motion Capture at the Core

AR 51's system combines cutting-edge AI and computer vision to deliver high-fidelity tracking of full-body movement, object interaction, and detailed motion such as fingers and hands. It supports:

Real time 3D content creation and holographic streams

High-precision motion and biomechanical analysis for sports performance

Flexible configurations with a minimal number of cameras and computing resources

"We are excited to showcase our technology within the Canon U.S.A. booth at CES," said Moshe Bitan, Founder and CEO of AR 51.

"Looking ahead, we see meaningful opportunities to explore how AR 51 motion intelligence can complement Canon U.S.A.'s offerings and initiatives and help enable new possibilities for fan engagement, performance insights and immersive sports."

