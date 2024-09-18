ARA Overmountain Rally 2024 Brings Teams from Around the World to the East Tennessee Mountains

These drivers braved the twisting forest roads and steep climbs of the Cherokee National Forest in East Tennessee to emerge victorious in one of the most challenging races of the ARA calendar. Post this

New this year, were the stages held on the forest roads near the cities of Newport and Del Rio, TN Competitors were challenged to routes that hadn't been used in previous competitions, adding to the excitement.

As for the finishers, they faced an arduous rally that tested both the drivers' technical skill and endurance. The winning team in the top 4WD class navigated the treacherous terrain with precision, marking a thrilling end to the race, while several competitors in the 2WD and regional classes also secured hard-earned victories. These drivers braved the twisting forest roads and steep climbs to emerge victorious in one of the most challenging races of the ARA calendar.

Following the first day's stage rally, the drivers participated in a spectator event with head-to-head competition at the newly remodeled and historic Newport Speedway, to the delight of racing enthusiasts. On the second day of competition, the finish line celebration was held at Founders Park in Johnson City, where the rally community gathered to honor the victors and enjoy post-race festivities.

Maryland competitor, Travis Pastrana edged out current national point leader and Canadian, Brandon Semenuk for the victory. The next event on the circuit will be held in Marquette, WI.

Organizers hope that the Overmountain Rally will be back on the 2025 schedule as an ARA championship stage rally.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected], https://tennesseerivervalleygeotourism.org/

