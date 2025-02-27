Araceli Ortega-Diaz releases 'Inspiring Stories to Be a Brave and Happy Girl'

New book provides six fictionalized yet realistic stories to help young women overcome societal challenges and break free from negative patterns

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longtime academic and passionate advocate for women's empowerment, Araceli Ortega-Diaz, has released her latest book, "Inspiring Stories to Be a Brave and Happy Girl" (published by Balboa Press). This compelling collection showcases six narratives that bring attention to themes of hope, leadership, friendship, teamwork and self-empowerment, addressing the struggles many women endure within patriarchal societies.

The book is based on Ortega-Diaz's experience, drawing from over 20 years of studying inequality, gender and education. Presented in both English and Spanish, these stories aim to uplift women from various backgrounds, providing them with relatable examples of courage, resilience, and the power of community support. Each tale features different female characters — diverse in skin color, class, and life circumstances — yet they all share one common trait: the determination to overcome the societal barriers that stand in their way.

"I was inspired to write this book because I witnessed the heartbreaking reality that many young females, especially in countries like Mexico, believe they have no future. Too many are killed, abandoned, or left without hope," Ortega-Diaz shared. "I want them to know that there are institutions that can help them if they face a problem and that they are not alone thinking they are the only ones trying to breaking patriarchal patterns or social stereotypes. I want them to feel that we are many (not only statistics) that can help, that their problems are seen and have a solution — they just need to be firm, brave, and the reward will come."

Ortega-Diaz emphasizes that while the book is inspired by her academic work, "Inspiring Stories to Be a Brave and Happy Girl" is accessible to young females with basic literacy skills, including those who may not have had access to higher education. Her goal is to reach as many readers as possible — especially those in conflict regions where women's rights are often violated, and where access to education and resources is limited.

"Inspiring Stories to Be a Brave and Happy Girl" is available now in all leading book suppliers and may be purchased directly through Balboa Press at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845505-inspiring-stories-to-be-a-brave-and-happy-girl.

"Inspiring Stories to Be a Brave and Happy Girl"

By Araceli Ortega-Diaz

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 398 pages | ISBN 9798765240380

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 398 pages | ISBN 9798765240366

E-Book | 398 pages | ISBN 9798765240373

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Araceli Ortega-Diaz is a researcher in quantitative economics with over two decades of experience teaching at universities in Mexico and the U.K. Her work focuses on using quantitative models to evaluate public policies aimed at reducing poverty and inequality, with significant contributions to national and international projects funded by organizations such as FAO, the European Commission, and the World Bank. A Tier 2 National Researcher (S.N.I. 2), she holds a doctorate in economics from Essex University, along with multiple degrees in econometrics, economics, and actuarial science. Ortega-Diaz is passionate about improving the lives of vulnerable populations and believes that contributing to the wellbeing of others today creates a better world for future generations. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, traveling, and indulging in chocolates. During a trip to Bali, she was inspired to write "Inspiring Stories to Be a Brave and Happy Girl," a book born from her extensive research and dedicated to empowering young girls and women. Through imaginative storytelling, she shares life lessons for readers to enjoy and find inspiration in.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845505-inspiring-stories-to-be-a-brave-and-happy-girl

SOURCE BalboaPress