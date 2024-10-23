ArachnidWorks Appoints Andrew Ahrens as Creative Director

The company has grown so much since I started. I'm able to still approach ArachnidWorks as if it's a small family agency, but it's exciting we've grown the team to the point we can make some really great things. Post this

"I'm thrilled to announce Drew's promotion to Creative Director, a role he has truly earned through his outstanding creativity, dedication, and vision. His work has consistently elevated our projects, and I'm grateful for all he has contributed to our success," explains ArachnidWorks President and CEO Monica Kolbay. "I'm excited to see how Drew will continue to shape our creative direction and push the boundaries of what we can achieve together. This promotion is well-deserved, and I couldn't be happier to support him as he takes on this new role."

This new appointment solidifies ArachnidWorks' position as a leading marketing agency in Frederick and the surrounding region. The company's commitment to enhancing the marketing efforts of businesses along the East Coast and beyond is fueled by the diversified partners they have the privilege to work with every day.

