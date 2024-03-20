Aradhana Khowala Appointed to the Global Wellness Institute Board of Advisors

We are thrilled and grateful to have her join our board of advisors. She will no doubt help further GWI's mission to empower wellness worldwide Post this

Khowala is an accomplished public speaker with dozens of keynote engagements every year. She has spoken about gender equality on the TEDX stage, and hospitality's "great resignation" at the Future Hospitality Summit, as well as participated in global policy discussions at the WEF, United Nations and G20.

"One theme runs through all of Aradhana's work: radical change is needed to ensure a sustainable future in an industry that has huge potential for positive social and financial impact on communities around the world," said Susie Ellis, chair & CEO of the Global Wellness Institute. "We are thrilled and grateful to have her join our board of advisors. She will no doubt help further GWI's mission to empower wellness worldwide."

Previously, Khowala served as managing director of tourism for Saudi Arabia's NEOM "land of the future" project, and she currently chairs the Group Advisory Board of Red Sea Global, which includes providing strategic guidance for AMAALA, the largest and most ambitious integrated wellness-focused destination in Saudi Arabia—if not the world.

Reflecting on her new role, Khowala said, "For the past twenty years, GWI has been at the forefront of driving the wellness revolution and remains unparalleled in its ability to guide this trajectory into the future. I am deeply honored to join its esteemed board. I believe we are in the middle of a radical breakthrough, with travel, hospitality and wellness converging in powerful and impactful ways, reshaping every facet of their value chains. I'm looking forward to working with the management and board to champion groundbreaking initiatives, ignite visionary solutions through dynamic collaboration, and forge strategic partnerships to ensure this $5.6 trillion industry can flourish even further."

About the Global Wellness Institute: The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress, and enhance the overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

