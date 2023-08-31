Aragon Research Announces Special Report: Hot Vendors for 2023 Part II

Our carefully curated selection of vendors reflects the transformative power of technology. These Hot Vendors are propellers of change, reshaping markets and redefining possibilities. - Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. Tweet this

Co-Marketing Clouds

This year, Aragon Research identified a new category of enterprise technology known as Co-Marketing Clouds (CMCs). These rising platforms empower marketing departments by seamlessly integrating data from diverse channels. Subsequently, they harness the power of artificial intelligence to automate fundamental marketing operations that previously demanded dedicated teams for execution.

Within this report, Aragon Research spotlights three outstanding Innovators in the Co-Marketing Cloud sector for 2023: Jasper, SOCi, and Zingly.

Data Transaction Management

As organizations embrace the return to physical spaces or navigate hybrid work arrangements, the imperative for digital transformation has never been more pronounced. A surging number of enterprises are turning to Digital Transaction Management (DTM) platforms to modernize their form-filling, document processing, and signature workflows. The initiation of digital transformation hinges on delivering a streamlined, intuitive customer journey tailored to the specific, contextual needs of each user. Aragon has identified a constellation of trends within the broader DTM market, encompassing elements from low-code systems to Generative AI. These trends are fueling growth and redefining the landscape of service provider offerings.

In this report, Aragon Research identifies two Hot Vendors in Data Transaction Management that stand out for 2023: EasySend and RPost.

Internet of Things

Over the past six years, the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape has matured significantly. Evolving from a primary focus on consumer applications, we now reside in an era characterized by Multi-Cloud environments, Edge Computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IoT Platforms wield the capacity to monitor, evaluate, predict, and respond to dynamic environments across diverse industries.

In this report, Aragon Research identifies three Hot Vendors in Internet of Things that stand out for 2023: Borda, Clearblade, and SensorUp.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, innovation is the cornerstone of progress. Our carefully curated selection of vendors reflects the transformative power of technology," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "These Hot Vendors are propellers of change, reshaping markets and redefining possibilities."

Aragon clients can access comprehensive insights about these three markets and their Hot Vendors by reading the Special Report: Aragon Research Hot Vendors for 2023 Part II.

