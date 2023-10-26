Aragon Research Announces Special Report: Hot Vendors for 2023 Part III

"Amidst the ever-evolving business environment of today, innovation stands as the fundamental driver of advancement. These Hot Vendors are catalysts for transformation – reforming industries and expanding horizons." - Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO Post this

Generative AI

Generative AI is revolutionizing the corporate landscape as companies explore innovative methods of automating fundamental processes using large language models (LLMs), enabling the creation of text, rich content, and more. Generative AI has rapidly become a highly sought-after investment area in the technology sector. Given the increasing number of new providers, it is crucial for business executives to grasp the necessary capabilities for effectively harnessing generative AI within their organization to promote efficiency and stimulate growth.

In this report, Aragon Research identifies four Hot Vendors in Generative AI that stand out for 2023: Anthropic, DataStax, Typeface, and Writer.

Strategic Response Management

In today's fast-paced business world, enterprises are under immense pressure, particularly in B2B, to provide responses that satisfy and win customers. As a response to this pressing need, the Strategic Response Management (SRM) category is emerging, offering response and sales teams streamlined processes and platforms for quick and accurate opportunity assessment. These platforms leverage technologies such as content automation, content AI, and workflow automation.

In this report, Aragon Research identifies two Hot Vendors in Strategic Response Management that stand out for 2023: Responsive and Vendict.

Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research, stated, "Amidst the ever-evolving business environment of today, innovation stands as the fundamental driver of advancement. The group of vendors in Aragon's new report exemplifies the game-changing potential of technology. These Hot Vendors are catalysts for transformation – reforming industries and expanding horizons."

Aragon clients can access comprehensive insights about these two markets and their Hot Vendors by reading the Special Report: Aragon Research Hot Vendors for 2023 Part III.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

