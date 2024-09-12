Aragon Research Announces Special Report: Hot Vendors for 2024 Part I

"The video landscape is undergoing a transformation – largely fueled by generative AI and computer vision. Vendors should note, from micro-video to enterprise solutions, innovation is key to staying ahead in this evolving market." - Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO Post this

Intelligent Contact Center

The shift towards intelligent contact centers is accelerating, driven by AI advancements. Generative AI is revolutionizing virtual agent capabilities, enabling faster development and deployment. As contact centers modernize, the focus is on both omnichannel interactions and intelligent automation. Enterprises should evaluate providers not only on current capabilities but also on their roadmap for integrating human and virtual agents in the intelligent contact center architecture.

"The future of customer engagement lies in intelligent contact centers, where AI-powered virtual agents can seamlessly integrate with human expertise to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Jim Lundy, Aragon Research Founder and CEO.

In this report, Aragon Research identifies three Hot Vendors in Intelligent Contact Center that stand out for 2024: Netiva, Cloud Talk, and Call Center Studio.

Video AI

Generative AI is transforming the video market. Enterprises are embracing video to meet demand, but legacy infrastructure often poses a challenge. MicroVideo has emerged as a key use case, driven by platforms like TikTok. Video providers must innovate to meet new demands while serving existing customers. Generative AI enables dynamic video understanding and generation. Video assistants empower knowledge workers to leverage video effectively. The market is evolving rapidly, and businesses should evaluate new solutions carefully.

In this report, Aragon Research identifies five Hot Vendors in Video AI that stand out for 2024: Animaker, Invideo, Loom, Synthesia, and Visla.

"The video landscape is undergoing a transformation – largely fueled by generative AI and Computer Vision. Vendors should note, from micro-video to enterprise solutions, innovation is key to staying ahead in this evolving market," said Jim Lundy.

Aragon Research clients can learn more about these two markets and their Hot Vendors by reading the Special Report: Aragon Research Hot Vendors for 2024 Part I.

