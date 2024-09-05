Aragon Research: By 2025, 50% of Enterprises Will Leverage Some Form of AI-based Coaching Agent

The combination of generative AI and conversational AI empowers AI-based coaching applications to do more and interact more effectively than ever before." - Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research Post this

While human managers remain indispensable to the coaching process, the report highlights the rise of automated, AI-powered coaching applications that are continuously evolving. This technology, a frontline application and management best practice, addresses the universal need for feedback on performance, regardless of specific job roles.

Remote work has intensified the need for sales coaching and learning, driving market growth and consolidation. The report emphasizes that Enterprise Coaching is here to stay, marking a shift where AI-based solutions directly enhance human performance. By 2025, Aragon Research predicts that 50% of enterprises will adopt some form of AI-based coaching agent.

Enterprise Coaching is set to equip enterprises with a more prepared and high-performing workforce. While managers retain responsibility for feedback and team performance, Enterprise Coaching will expedite the process by enabling simultaneous coaching of all team members.

The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Coaching, 2025 is a comprehensive report that evaluates 15 major providers in the coaching space, providing invaluable guidance for enterprises aiming to modernize their training strategies. As the industry gravitates towards AI-driven solutions, those who fail to adapt risk falling behind.

The vendors evaluated in this report are:

Allego, AmplifiAI, AuctusIQ, Bigtincan, Cresta, Dialpad, Gong, Gryphon, MindTickle, Outreach, Qstream, Saleshood, Salesforce, Seismic, and Showpad.

