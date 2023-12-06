Aragon Research Celebrated the 13th Annual Transform Event on Tuesday, December 5, 2023
PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transform 2023, a groundbreaking all-day hybrid event, commenced with a thought-provoking analyst-led presentation on the Top Technologies for 2024 and 2029, followed by an engaging discussion with a guest panel featuring top executives in the tech industry. The virtual segment of this annual celebration wrapped up with Aragon Research's prestigious 2023 Hot Vendors Awards.
As the day progressed, key executives and leaders from prominent Silicon Valley companies gathered at Domenico Winery in San Carlos, CA. The evening was dedicated to recognizing the accomplishments of our Women In Technology and Innovation award winners. Attendees also had the opportunity to glean valuable insights from our Women In Technology panel, composed of female executives, enriching the transformative experience of the entire event.
"We embrace the opportunity to honor our exceptional award winners in the Hot Vendors, Innovation, and Women In Technology categories, both in a virtual and physical setting," commented Aragon Research CEO, Jim Lundy. "Aragon Research is committed to identifying today's and tomorrow's leaders."
Women in Technology Awards
The Women in Technology Awards acknowledge exceptional women in technology leadership roles and their remarkable ability to instigate change within their organizations. Chosen by the Women in Technology committee, consisting of past winners, awardees were selected based on their overall success in current and previous roles, leadership prowess, and demonstrated ability to drive change. The distinguished winners of the 2023 Women in Technology Awards are as follows (category/award winner/company):
Analyst Relations: Amal Nichols, Box
Legal: Laura Jones, Avaya
Chief People Officer: Tricia Yankovich, Five9
Marketing: Joy Corso, Vonage
Sales: Kerry Ferrell, Eversight
Operations: Denise Iverson, Bigtincan
Public Relations: Sara Griggs, Brightcove
Product: Lucie Buisson, Contentsquare
Higher Education: Dr Sez Russcher, Clemson University
Partnerships: Sangeeta Walsh, Dialpad
CIO: Orla Daly, Skillsoft
Innovation Awards
The Innovation Awards celebrate technology providers with best-in-class offerings that set them apart in their respective markets. Selected by the Aragon Research analyst team, innovators were chosen based on the core innovation of their products or services. The 2023 Innovation Awards category winners are as follows (category/category winner):
Artificial Intelligence: Google
Content Management: Box
Content Experience Platforms: Contentstack
Conversational AI: Amelia
Digital Business: Snaplogic
Digital Transaction Management: RPost
Enterprise Coaching: Dialpad
Intelligent Contact Center: Five9
Learning: Degreed
Sales Enablement: Seismic
Digital Experience Analytics: Contentsquare
Intelligent UC&C: Cisco
tPaaS: Workato
Hot Vendors Awards
Annually, Aragon Research identifies Hot Vendors across diverse markets for their noteworthy, visionary, and innovative contributions. These vendors showcase new technologies, strategies, or business approaches that make them stand out. The 2023 Hot Vendors Awards category winners are as follows (category/category winners).
CoMarketing Clouds: Jasper | SOCi | Zingly
Digital Transaction Management: EasySend | RPost
IOT: Borda | ClearBlade | SensorUp
Conversational AI: PolyAI | Paradox | Tethr
Communications Automation Platform: IntelePeer | Rainbow | Sinch | Vonage
Strategic Response Management: Responsive | Vendict
Generative AI: Anthropic | DataStax | Typeface | Writer
Photos and videos of Transform 2023 are available upon request.
Aragon has announced that the nominations for the 2024 Hot Vendor, Innovation, and Women in Tech awards are now open.
The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://aragonresearch.com/
