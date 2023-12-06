Aragon Research Celebrated the 13th Annual Transform Event on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

"We embrace the opportunity to honor our exceptional award winners in the Hot Vendors, Innovation, and Women In Technology categories, both in a virtual and physical setting," commented Aragon Research CEO, Jim Lundy. "Aragon Research is committed to identifying today's and tomorrow's leaders." Post this

"We embrace the opportunity to honor our exceptional award winners in the Hot Vendors, Innovation, and Women In Technology categories, both in a virtual and physical setting," commented Aragon Research CEO, Jim Lundy. "Aragon Research is committed to identifying today's and tomorrow's leaders."

Women in Technology Awards

The Women in Technology Awards acknowledge exceptional women in technology leadership roles and their remarkable ability to instigate change within their organizations. Chosen by the Women in Technology committee, consisting of past winners, awardees were selected based on their overall success in current and previous roles, leadership prowess, and demonstrated ability to drive change. The distinguished winners of the 2023 Women in Technology Awards are as follows (category/award winner/company):

Analyst Relations: Amal Nichols, Box

Legal: Laura Jones, Avaya

Chief People Officer: Tricia Yankovich, Five9

Marketing: Joy Corso, Vonage

Sales: Kerry Ferrell, Eversight

Operations: Denise Iverson, Bigtincan

Public Relations: Sara Griggs, Brightcove

Product: Lucie Buisson, Contentsquare

Higher Education: Dr Sez Russcher, Clemson University

Partnerships: Sangeeta Walsh, Dialpad

CIO: Orla Daly, Skillsoft

Innovation Awards

The Innovation Awards celebrate technology providers with best-in-class offerings that set them apart in their respective markets. Selected by the Aragon Research analyst team, innovators were chosen based on the core innovation of their products or services. The 2023 Innovation Awards category winners are as follows (category/category winner):

Artificial Intelligence: Google

Content Management: Box

Content Experience Platforms: Contentstack

Conversational AI: Amelia

Digital Business: Snaplogic

Digital Transaction Management: RPost

Enterprise Coaching: Dialpad

Intelligent Contact Center: Five9

Learning: Degreed

Sales Enablement: Seismic

Digital Experience Analytics: Contentsquare

Intelligent UC&C: Cisco

tPaaS: Workato

Hot Vendors Awards

Annually, Aragon Research identifies Hot Vendors across diverse markets for their noteworthy, visionary, and innovative contributions. These vendors showcase new technologies, strategies, or business approaches that make them stand out. The 2023 Hot Vendors Awards category winners are as follows (category/category winners).

CoMarketing Clouds: Jasper | SOCi | Zingly

Digital Transaction Management: EasySend | RPost

IOT: Borda | ClearBlade | SensorUp

Conversational AI: PolyAI | Paradox | Tethr

Communications Automation Platform: IntelePeer | Rainbow | Sinch | Vonage

Strategic Response Management: Responsive | Vendict

Generative AI: Anthropic | DataStax | Typeface | Writer

Photos and videos of Transform 2023 are available upon request.

Aragon has announced that the nominations for the 2024 Hot Vendor, Innovation, and Women in Tech awards are now open.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://aragonresearch.com/

