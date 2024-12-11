Aragon Research Celebrates the 14th Annual Transform Event

"Aragon Research is dedicated to recognizing the leaders of today and tomorrow who are driving innovation and shaping the future of technology." - Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. Post this

The celebration continued with an exclusive in-person gathering at Domenico Winery in San Carlos, CA. This portion of the event focused on recognizing the achievements of women in technology, featuring the Women In Technology Awards ceremony and a thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by Aragon's VP of Research, Betsy Burton.

"Transform 2024 provided a unique platform to honor the remarkable achievements of our award winners across various categories," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "We are dedicated to recognizing the leaders of today and tomorrow who are driving innovation and shaping the future of technology."

Women in Technology Awards

The Women in Technology Awards celebrated exceptional female leaders for their impactful contributions and ability to drive change within their organizations.

The 2024 Women in Technology Award winners are:

Analyst Relations: Amy Poon , Box

, Box Chief Revenue Officer: ML Maco, Avaya

Human Resources: Shipra Kamra , Responsive

, Responsive Marketing: Esther Yoon , RingCentral

, RingCentral Marketing Operations: Jill Huselton , Vbrick

, Vbrick Partnerships: Saleema Syed , Cisco

, Cisco Product: Irina Shamkova, Intermedia

Public Relations: Maria Poveromo , Cisco

Innovation Awards

The Innovation Awards recognized technology providers with cutting-edge offerings that differentiate them in the market.

The 2024 Innovation Award winners are:

AI Contact Center: Five9

Agent Platforms: Cognigy

Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center: NICE

AI Platforms: Google

Content Management: Box

Content Security: RPost

Digital Experience Analytics: Contentsquare

Digital Transaction Management: Namirial

Learning: Udemy

Overall Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center: Webex

Sales AI: Bigtincan

Sales Enablement: Seismic

tPaaS: SnapLogic

Hot Vendors Awards

The Hot Vendors Awards highlighted emerging technology providers with visionary and innovative solutions.

The 2024 Hot Vendor Award winners are:

Intelligent Contact Center: CloudTalk | Nextiva | Call Center Studio

Video AI: Animaker | Invideo | Visla | Loom | Synthesia

