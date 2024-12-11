Aragon Research Celebrates the 14th Annual Transform Event

Aragon Research today hosted its 14th annual Transform event, a groundbreaking hybrid experience bringing together top executives, technology leaders, and industry analysts.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Aragon Research, a leading technology research and advisory firm, hosted its 14th annual Transform event, a groundbreaking hybrid experience bringing together top executives, technology leaders, and industry analysts.
The event kicked off with a virtual program featuring a dynamic panel discussion on Tech and Strategies for 2025, followed by an insightful analyst-led presentation on the Top Technologies and Predictions for 2025. The virtual segment culminated with the highly anticipated unveiling of Aragon Research's prestigious 2024 Hot Vendors Award winners.
The celebration continued with an exclusive in-person gathering at Domenico Winery in San Carlos, CA. This portion of the event focused on recognizing the achievements of women in technology, featuring the Women In Technology Awards ceremony and a thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by Aragon's VP of Research, Betsy Burton.
"Transform 2024 provided a unique platform to honor the remarkable achievements of our award winners across various categories," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "We are dedicated to recognizing the leaders of today and tomorrow who are driving innovation and shaping the future of technology."
Women in Technology Awards
The Women in Technology Awards celebrated exceptional female leaders for their impactful contributions and ability to drive change within their organizations.
The 2024 Women in Technology Award winners are:
- Analyst Relations: Amy Poon, Box
- Chief Revenue Officer: ML Maco, Avaya
- Human Resources: Shipra Kamra, Responsive
- Marketing: Esther Yoon, RingCentral
- Marketing Operations: Jill Huselton, Vbrick
- Partnerships: Saleema Syed, Cisco
- Product: Irina Shamkova, Intermedia
- Public Relations: Maria Poveromo, Cisco
Innovation Awards
The Innovation Awards recognized technology providers with cutting-edge offerings that differentiate them in the market.
The 2024 Innovation Award winners are:
- AI Contact Center: Five9
- Agent Platforms: Cognigy
- Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center: NICE
- AI Platforms: Google
- Content Management: Box
- Content Security: RPost
- Digital Experience Analytics: Contentsquare
- Digital Transaction Management: Namirial
- Learning: Udemy
- Overall Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center: Webex
- Sales AI: Bigtincan
- Sales Enablement: Seismic
- tPaaS: SnapLogic
Hot Vendors Awards
The Hot Vendors Awards highlighted emerging technology providers with visionary and innovative solutions.
The 2024 Hot Vendor Award winners are:
- Intelligent Contact Center: CloudTalk | Nextiva | Call Center Studio
- Video AI: Animaker | Invideo | Visla | Loom | Synthesia
Nominations for the 2025 awards are now open!
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.
