Aragon Research: Enterprises Need to Leverage AI to Understand and Automate More Content Processes

"The enterprise content market is now AI-enabled, opening new avenues for leveraging both legacy and new content," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "Embracing AI to understand existing content as well as automate content processes can provide a significant strategic advantage."

Key findings from the report include:

Generative AI is reshaping the content landscape: Businesses now have unprecedented opportunities to leverage content-related applications.

Intelligent Content Assistants are becoming essential: These tools help enterprises understand content and unlock the business potential of agreements and contracts.

Content platforms are evolving: The focus is shifting from content management to content processing and automation.

Aragon Research's report evaluates twelve major providers in the ECP space, offering valuable insights for enterprises seeking to modernize their content strategies. As the industry transitions towards AI-driven solutions, those who fail to adapt risk being left behind. The vendors evaluated in this report are:

AODocs, Box, Hyland, IBM, KnowledgeLake, Laserfiche, M-Files, Microsoft, Newgen, OpenText, Oracle, and RPost.

The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Content Platforms, 2024 serves to help decision-makers differentiate the vendors that offer enterprises the AI capabilities needed to grow in today's market.

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

