Aragon Research Predicts 65% of the Sales Enablement Platforms Will Have AI Capabilities By 2025

"By integrating AI into Sales Enablement solutions, the providers overviewed by Aragon Research are not just adapting to change, they are driving it." - Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research Post this

Aragon Research anticipates a significant shift by 2025, with 65% of SEP providers incorporating intelligent sales assistants into their technologies. The advent of Generative AI facilitates the creation of interfaces that assist sales teams in automating content management and communication cadences. This newfound intelligence enables sales teams to enhance productivity and adaptability. Notably, the diverse capabilities offered by different providers will likely drive further consolidation within the market.

"By integrating AI into Sales Enablement solutions, the providers overviewed by Aragon Research are not just adapting to change, they are driving it," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "The Sales Enablement market continues to evolve and change, as more providers continue to innovate."

The report meticulously analyzes 16 notable providers in this space, including:

Allego, Bigtincan, Conquer, Highspot, MindTickle, Mediafly, Outreach, Pitcher, RevenueGrid, Revenue.IO, SalesHood, Salesloft, Seismic, Showpad, vablet, and VanillaSoft.

Notable changes observed over the past 24 months involve the integration of Learning into the Sales Enablement stack. However, the introduction of Intelligent Sales Assistants is expected to be the most transformative development in the market over the last six years. The report underscores that innovation will be the key driver for market consolidation in the coming years.

Business and IT leaders should use The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2024 as a guide to thoroughly and efficiently evaluate major SEP providers.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://aragonresearch.com/.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], aragonresearch.com

Twitter

SOURCE Aragon Research