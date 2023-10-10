Aragon Research Predicts 70% of the Enterprise Coaching Providers Will Add Generative AI Capabilities to their Platforms by 2024

Aragon Research Releases its 2024 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Coaching
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research's 2024 edition of The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Coaching – published on October 10, 2023 – identifies 15 major enterprise coaching providers, signaling a significant market shift due to the rise in remote workforces and the rapid progression of automation and AI technologies.
Coaching, traditionally involving skill development, conversations, and feedback, has undergone a significant shift. It's no longer solely the domain of managers or trainers after the fact. Now, Enterprise Coaching harnesses software and Conversational Intelligence to automate the process of post call coaching – and for some – to do coaching in real-time.
This transformation extends beyond sales to encompass various frontline worker roles, notably contact center agents, spurred by the demand for automated coaching fueled by technologies like conversational intelligence. Remote work has heightened the need for sales coaching, resulting in market growth. Enterprise Coaching, influenced by sales enablement, contact center, and corporate learning markets, now relies on technology for streamlined and automated coaching, accelerating live feedback and improvement.
Sales leaders and contact center managers rely on automated coaching solutions due to time constraints. Enterprise Coaching streamlines managerial feedback into simultaneous coaching for all team members and combines sales training for representatives and managers. While the focus is currently on Conversational Intelligence (Video), Aragon Research foresees further innovation in video interactions. Enterprises should consider multiple providers to address diverse training and coaching needs as the demand for sales coaching continues to grow.
"2024 marks a pivotal year for Enterprise Coaching, with our latest report showcasing the transformative impact of remote work, automation, and AI advancements," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research.
Several (though not all) of the assessed providers include:
Allego, Amplifai, AuctusIQ, Bigtincan, Cresta, Dialpad, Gryphon, MindTickle, Outreach, Qstream, Salesforce, Saleshood, Seismic, and Showpad.
Enterprises are encouraged to use this report as a resource for evaluating enterprise coaching providers. Aragon clients can access The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Coaching, 2024, and other reports at https://AragonResearch.com.
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts.
