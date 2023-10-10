Aragon Research Predicts 70% of the Enterprise Coaching Providers Will Add Generative AI Capabilities to their Platforms by 2024

"2024 marks a pivotal year for Enterprise Coaching, with our latest report showcasing the transformative impact of remote work, automation, and AI advancements," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. Tweet this

This transformation extends beyond sales to encompass various frontline worker roles, notably contact center agents, spurred by the demand for automated coaching fueled by technologies like conversational intelligence. Remote work has heightened the need for sales coaching, resulting in market growth. Enterprise Coaching, influenced by sales enablement, contact center, and corporate learning markets, now relies on technology for streamlined and automated coaching, accelerating live feedback and improvement.

Sales leaders and contact center managers rely on automated coaching solutions due to time constraints. Enterprise Coaching streamlines managerial feedback into simultaneous coaching for all team members and combines sales training for representatives and managers. While the focus is currently on Conversational Intelligence (Video), Aragon Research foresees further innovation in video interactions. Enterprises should consider multiple providers to address diverse training and coaching needs as the demand for sales coaching continues to grow.



Several (though not all) of the assessed providers include:

Allego, Amplifai, AuctusIQ, Bigtincan, Cresta, Dialpad, Gryphon, MindTickle, Outreach, Qstream, Salesforce, Saleshood, Seismic, and Showpad.

Enterprises are encouraged to use this report as a resource for evaluating enterprise coaching providers. Aragon clients can access The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Coaching, 2024, and other reports at https://AragonResearch.com.

