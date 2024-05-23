Aragon Research Predicts by 2025, 40% of Workflow and Content Automation Providers Will Offer an Intelligent Content Assistant

"Intelligent content assistants are emerging to automate and route content faster, and generative AI is poised to reshape the WCA landscape in the coming years." - Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research Post this

The Age of AI in Content Automation: Generative AI is revolutionizing content automation, enabling faster automation of document processes. Intelligent content assistants are poised to redefine how businesses interact with and manage content.

Intelligent Content Assistants on the Rise: The report predicts the emergence and rapid adoption of intelligent content assistants, capable of summarizing lengthy documents, drafting emails, and, eventually, generating complex contracts. Aragon Research predicts that by 2025, 40% of Workflow and Content Automation providers will offer an Intelligent Content Assistant.

Custom Generative Content Models: The future of content automation lies in custom generative content models (e.g., Custom LLMs) that leverage an organization's data, enabling the creation of highly tailored and relevant content.

The Current State of WCA: While still predominantly rules-based, WCA is evolving rapidly. Enterprises are increasingly adopting semi- or fully automated document processes, fueled by the potential of generative AI.

The Need for Business Transformation: The age of AI necessitates accelerated business transformation. Enterprises must prioritize automating customer-facing and employee documents, carefully evaluating WCA providers' roadmaps for generative content capabilities.

"The race to AI is intensifying pressure on enterprise transformation," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "In the realm of content automation, the age of AI is here. Intelligent content assistants are emerging to automate and route content faster, and generative AI is poised to reshape the WCA landscape in the coming years."

The 12 major WCA providers assessed in the report are:

Adobe, Conga, Docusign, Dropbox, Ironclad, MHC Software, Mitratech, Nintex, OpenText, PandaDoc, Quark, and Smart Communications.

The Aragon Research Globe for Workflow and Content Automation, 2024 provides valuable insights for business and IT leaders seeking to understand and leverage the power of WCA in the age of AI.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], Aragonresearch.com

Twitter

SOURCE Aragon Research