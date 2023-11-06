Aragon Research Publishes New Research Note on How Organizations Should Use the U.S. Executive Order on AI

"All organizations with an interest in AI must recognize that while these executive orders hold a direct impact on government agencies, they also present a framework applicable to all organizations and users engaged in harnessing and governing the potential impact of AI." - Betsy Burton Post this

All organizations with an interest in AI must recognize that while these executive orders hold a direct impact on government agencies, they also present a framework applicable to all organizations and users engaged in harnessing and governing the potential impact of AI," said Betsy Burton. "Our focus is on providing clear, concise actionable advice within each section that serves as a valuable compass for shaping your organization's strategic and operational plans."

This note is a must-read; it meticulously summarizes the immediate executive orders for action that must be implemented, and furnishes a comprehensive foundation for future policies, governance, regulatory requirements and, even, future legislation. Government and private sector entities must understand and take action on the issues highlighted in this executive order and on Aragon Research's advice when embracing, employing, and fabricating AI systems.

Aragon's clients can access further details regarding this new executive order and the associated actionable advice by referring to the document titled "How Your Organization Should Use the US Executive Administration Order on AI as a Framework."

