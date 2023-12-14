Aragon Research Publishes the 2024 Globe™ Report for Conversational AI

"The arrival of generative AI has fundamentally altered the landscape, enabling intelligent virtual agents to deliver highly personalized, human-like interactions that dramatically enhance the customer experience." - Craig Kennedy, Senior Director of Research at Aragon Research. Post this

Key findings from the report include:

Generative AI is transforming the market: LLMs trained on massive datasets are vastly improving the conversational abilities of intelligent virtual agents, leading to more natural and engaging interactions.

Focus on business outcomes, not just technology: Organizations should prioritize desired business results when selecting conversational AI solutions, ensuring they align with long-term goals and needs.

Matching models to use cases is crucial: Pre-trained models that align with your specific industry and language requirements ensure optimal performance and effectiveness.

Data security considerations are paramount: Implementing generative AI solutions requires careful attention to data privacy and security to protect sensitive information.

The report analyzes the 21 notable providers, including:

Ada, Aisera, Amelia, Amazon Web Services, Avaamo, Boost.ai, Cognigy, DRUID, Google, IBM, Kore.ai, LivePerson, Microsoft, Omilia, OneReach.ai, Openstream, Oracle, Replicant, UIB, Uniphore, and Yellow.ai.

This report provides valuable insights for enterprises seeking to leverage the power of conversational AI. By carefully evaluating the landscape and aligning solutions with their specific needs, organizations can unlock the full potential of this transformative technology and achieve significant business value.

Aragon Research encourages all enterprises interested in conversational AI to download the full report: The Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI, 2024.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://aragonresearch.com/.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], Aragonresearch.com

SOURCE Aragon Research