Aragon Research Publishes the 2024 Globe™ Report for Corporate Learning

"With the learning market rapidly changing, the businesses mentioned in this Globe are not standing still. They are continuously seeking innovative solutions to enable employees to learn and perform better." - Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research

Corporate Learning, now integral to the modern workplace or Employee Experience, is instrumental in enhancing associate performance. The shift towards modern corporate learning is driven by the demand for better employee experiences and more just-in-time learning opportunities.

Aragon Research predicts providers are actively seeking innovative solutions to enable continuous learning and improved performance:

By the end of 2024, 40% of enterprises are expected to deploy their versions of microvideo.

By the end of 2025, 50% of enterprises are anticipated to offer an intelligent learning assistant for employee and customer training needs.

Amidst this evolution, learning providers are thriving with multi-product software platforms and growing libraries of training and e-learning courses. The industry is transitioning towards a mastery-based approach to learning, reflecting the maturation of the learning landscape. Intelligent Learning Assistants are poised to play a crucial role in aiding learners with training and providing quick answers to common questions.

The report evaluates 19 major Corporate Learning providers, including:

Axonify, BenchPrep, Cegid, Cornerstone, CrossKnowledge, D2L, Degreed, Docebo, Gyrus, Inkling, Meridian KS, NovoED, Oracle, PeopleFluent, Qstream, SAP SuccessFactors, Schoox, Skillsoft, and Workday.

As business transformation remains a top priority, enterprises must evaluate their existing providers in light of the emergence of AI-based learning. The Aragon Research's Globe™ for Corporate Learning, 2024 serves as a comprehensive guide for business, IT, and HR leaders to evaluate major providers in the evolving learning landscape.

