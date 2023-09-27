Aragon Research Releases its 2023 Market Insight Guide Covering Learning Content and Training

"High-performance organizations have long recognized the value of focusing on skills development, and it's imperative for others to follow suit and embrace performance-focused best practices." - Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research Tweet this

Enterprises adopt a multifaceted approach, utilizing various platforms to deliver fundamental skills and knowledge, and often complementing these with their proprietary curriculum, incorporating licensed and custom content.

Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research, emphasized the importance of prioritizing skills development and role-based training. He stated, "High-performance organizations have long recognized the value of focusing on skills development, and it's imperative for others to follow suit and embrace performance-focused best practices."

The demand for skills and expertise is a driving force behind the growth of the Learning Content and Training Market, playing a pivotal role in powering digital transformation initiatives. To achieve comprehensive proficiency in both job skills and roles, it is crucial to offer a diverse array of learning modalities.

Collaboration between Learning and Development and Business operations teams is vital, as it results in more effective outcomes. This collaborative synergy ensures that organizations can harness the full potential of their workforce.

The 2023 Market Insight Guide Learning Content and Training Providers serves as an indispensable resource for organizations navigating the ever-changing learning landscape. Aragon's latest Research Methodology empowers enterprises to make well-informed purchasing decisions when selecting Learning and Training content solutions.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], Aragonresearch.com

Twitter

SOURCE Aragon Research