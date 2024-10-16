Aragon Research Releases the 2025 Aragon Research Globe™ Report for Content Experience Platforms

"The race is on to offer more personalized, interactive experiences. CXPs are becoming smarter through a combination of CDPs and generative AI, enabling enterprises to deliver compelling content that converts visitors into customers." - Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO Post this

"The race is on to offer more personalized, interactive experiences," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "CXPs are becoming smarter through a combination of CDPs and generative AI, enabling enterprises to deliver compelling content that converts visitors into customers."

The CXP report emphasizes that conversational search is a major differentiator in the CXP market. This technology allows users to interact with websites conversationally, asking questions and receiving relevant information dynamically and engagingly.

Key findings of the report include:

AI and automation are transforming content experiences: CXPs are leveraging AI to automate content generation, personalize experiences, and provide intelligent assistance to both content creators and consumers.

Conversational search is a game-changer: The ability to engage in conversational search will be a key factor in delivering personalized and efficient content experiences.

Dynamic and interactive experiences are essential: Enterprises must move beyond omnichannel experiences to provide dynamic and interactive content that captures user attention and drives conversions.

The 18 major vendors assessed in this market are:

Acquia, Adobe, Amplience, Automattic, Bloomreach, Brightspot, Contentful, Contentstack, CoreMedia, Crownpeak, Kaon, Kentico, Magnolia CMS, OpenText, Optimizely, Sitecore, Storyblok, and Strapi.

