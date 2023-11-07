Aragon Research Says that Generative AI Has Created a New Race in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Market

2024 marks the race for Intelligence in the Contact Center, with Generative AI at the forefront of this transformation. - Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research Post this

Aragon Research introduced the concept of the Intelligent Contact Center in 2018, a vision that initially faced skepticism regarding the AI-driven shift. However, with the advent of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the rise of large language models, it's evident that AI has firmly established itself in the landscape.

As we step into 2024, the demand for the Intelligent Contact Center is undeniable, yet the pursuit of Intelligence is only beginning. A significant aspect of this journey is automation, with Generative AI shaping the ICC architecture.

It is crucial to assess ICC providers based on their present omni-channel capabilities and their vision for the evolution of both human and virtual agents. With the increasing convergence of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) and contact center functionalities, new use cases are emerging, propelling business growth.

Contact centers are under immense pressure to modernize, enabling more effective omni-channel interactions and faster, accurate responses. Moving forward, virtual agents will play a pivotal role in answering foundational queries, allowing human agents to tackle more complex tasks.

The ICC market landscape has shifted significantly, with Generative AI taking the lead in powering virtual agents. The top 15 vendors featured in this report are navigating transformative changes unseen since the inception of this market a quarter-century ago.

The providers assessed are:

Avaya, Cisco, Dialpad, Five9, Genesys, Intermedia, LiveVox, Mitel, NEC, NICE, Talkdesk, UJET, Unify, Vonage, and 8x8.

Enterprises are encouraged to use this report as a valuable resource for evaluating Intelligent Contact Center providers. Meanwhile, ICC providers can leverage it to gauge their progress along the Intelligence Roadmap. Aragon clients can access The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2024, and other reports at http://www.AragonResearch.com.

