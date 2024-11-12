Aragon Research's 2025 Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers Highlights the Rise of Virtual Agents

"Enterprises are under pressure to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and AI-powered virtual agents are key to achieving this." - Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO and Founder Post this

Key Findings:

Virtual agents are becoming mainstream. As digital labor grows, virtual agents are being deployed to assist both human agents and customers directly.

Generative AI is revolutionizing virtual agent capabilities. This technology enables a more sophisticated and conversational approach to customer interactions.

Contact centers are evolving beyond the traditional model. New applications, such as conversational prescription refill systems, are emerging.

Modernization is critical. Enterprises must prioritize omni-channel experiences, quick and accurate responses, and both inbound and outbound customer support.

Aragon CEO on ICCs:

Pilot and deploy virtual agents. Begin exploring the benefits of virtual agents for employee and customer support.

Evaluate ICC providers and third-party virtual agent solutions. Choose the best fit for your specific needs.

Invest in AI education. Keep employees and partners informed about the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The report identifies 15 key providers at the forefront of this transformation, including 8x8, Avaya, Cisco, Dialpad, Enghouse, Five9, Genesys, Intermedia, Mitel, NEC, NICE, RingCentral, Talkdesk, UJET, and Vonage.

The pressure is on for enterprises to modernize their contact centers. With labor shortages and evolving customer expectations, automation through AI and virtual agents is essential to deliver outstanding customer experiences. Enterprises must carefully assess their current providers and explore new solutions to stay ahead in this dynamic market.

About Aragon Research:

Aragon Research is a leading provider of technology research and advisory services. The company delivers actionable insights that help businesses navigate technology trends and make informed decisions. For more information, visit visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.

