Aragon Research's Annual Report Reveals the Power of Intelligent Video Conferencing in a Hybrid Work Era

The market is transitioning towards intelligent video platforms, with features like sound management, voice analytics, auto transcription, and meeting notes becoming standard.

"The shift to intelligence has been underway for several years, and the evolving capabilities may influence the enterprise's choice of providers," emphasized Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "Enterprises should evaluate vendors and assess their trajectory in terms of their intelligent feature development."

As the hybrid work era continues to shape the modern workforce, video collaboration has emerged as the cornerstone of productivity. Now, with the integration of Generative AI and the assimilation of video conferencing into the broader Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) platforms, the focus has shifted beyond merely delivering high-quality video. Intelligent assistants are now playing a pivotal role, automating tasks for users before, during, and after meetings.

A noteworthy trend is the evolution of Intelligent Video Conferencing (IVC) providers, expanding their offerings beyond meetings and messaging. Enterprises are seeking enhanced collaboration solutions that transcend physical boundaries. Intelligent video conferencing has emerged as the progressive pathway forward, positioning itself as a crucial element within the digital work hub and the broader communications and collaboration platform.

In its tenth edition, the report delves into the analysis of 17 notable providers, including 8x8, Adobe, Avaya, Cisco, Google, Dialpad, Lifesize, GoTo, Intermedia, Microsoft, Panopto, Pexip, RingCentral, TrueConf, uStudio, Vbrick, and Zoom.

This report serves as a valuable resource for enterprises looking to harness the potential of intelligent video conferencing. By meticulously evaluating the landscape and aligning solutions with specific needs, organizations can unlock the transformative power of this technology and realize substantial business value.

Download the full report here: - The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2024.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://aragonresearch.com/.

