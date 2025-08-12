Arakyta and OceanView Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable IT and Operational Support for Private Equity Firms

"By combining our scalable IT services with OceanView's strategic oversight and leadership capabilities, we're giving PE firms a smarter, more efficient way to modernize operations, ensure compliance, and support long-term growth." Post this

"Our goal is to simplify and strengthen the operational backbone of portfolio companies from day one," said Dennis Schroder, CEO of Arakyta. "By combining our scalable IT services with OceanView's strategic oversight and leadership capabilities, we're giving PE firms a smarter, more efficient way to modernize operations, ensure compliance, and support long-term growth."

"Private equity firms are increasingly expected to deliver results quickly and efficiently—and IT can either accelerate that mission or become a barrier," said Jimmy Palacios, CEO of OceanView. "We're bringing portfolio companies the kind of enterprise-grade IT support and cybersecurity typically reserved for much larger organizations, but with the flexibility and speed today's deal environment demands."

Through this integrated offering, private equity firms benefit from:

Fractional vCIO and strategic IT oversight

IT due diligence and tech assessments pre- and post-acquisition

Scalable managed IT services and onboarding for portfolio companies

Robust cybersecurity and compliance frameworks

Vendor and IT budget optimization

Embedded IT leadership and operational execution

24/7 system monitoring and help desk support

"Our partnership is about more than just implementing technology—it's about unlocking its full potential as a lever for growth and value creation," said JB LeBoutillier, CFOO at Arakyta. "We meet private equity firms wherever they are in the investment cycle and help turn operational blind spots into strategic advantages that drive performance across the portfolio."

The Arakyta + OceanView alliance is already working with multiple private equity groups to evaluate opportunities, support post-close transitions, and implement infrastructure strategies that enhance EBITDA, reduce risk, and increase exit readiness.

For more information about the partnership or to schedule a consultation, please contact the Arakyta team at arakyta.com or call 419-740-7150 and the OceanView team at oceanviewops.com or call (949) 426-6690.

About Arakyta

Arakyta is a national managed IT services provider that partners with mid-market businesses to deliver reliable infrastructure, cybersecurity, and strategic technology support. With a focus on scalability, compliance, and performance, Arakyta helps businesses operate more securely and efficiently across industries. Visit them at arakyta.com

About OceanView Operating Partners

OceanView Operating Partners is a specialized advisory and operating firm supporting private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies with fractional leadership, strategic operations, and performance optimization across the deal lifecycle. Visit them at oceanviewops.com

