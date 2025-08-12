Arakyta and OceanView Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable IT and Operational Support for Private Equity Firms

Arakyta and OceanView Operating Partners have announced a strategic partnership to help private equity firms drive greater value from their portfolio companies through integrated IT services and operational leadership. The collaboration combines Arakyta's expertise in managed IT, cybersecurity, and infrastructure with OceanView's fractional CIO services and private equity lifecycle support. Together, the firms provide a comprehensive offering that includes strategic IT oversight, due diligence, scalable managed services, cybersecurity and compliance, vendor and budget optimization, and 24/7 IT support. This alliance is designed to modernize operations, mitigate risk, and accelerate value creation across the portfolio. Already active with several PE groups, the partnership is positioned to enhance EBITDA, improve post-close transitions, and increase exit readiness through technology-driven solutions. For more information, visit arakyta.com and oceanviewops.com.
TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arakyta, a national provider of managed IT services, and OceanView Operating Partners, a strategic operating partner for private equity investors, have announced a formal partnership aimed at helping private equity firms unlock greater value from their portfolio companies through integrated technology leadership, infrastructure services, and operational execution.
The partnership brings together Arakyta's deep expertise in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and 24/7 managed services with OceanView's fractional CIO services, embedded leadership, and deal lifecycle support. Together, the firms offer a comprehensive, end-to-end solution designed to streamline technology operations, reduce risk, and accelerate value creation across private equity portfolios.
"Our goal is to simplify and strengthen the operational backbone of portfolio companies from day one," said Dennis Schroder, CEO of Arakyta. "By combining our scalable IT services with OceanView's strategic oversight and leadership capabilities, we're giving PE firms a smarter, more efficient way to modernize operations, ensure compliance, and support long-term growth."
"Private equity firms are increasingly expected to deliver results quickly and efficiently—and IT can either accelerate that mission or become a barrier," said Jimmy Palacios, CEO of OceanView. "We're bringing portfolio companies the kind of enterprise-grade IT support and cybersecurity typically reserved for much larger organizations, but with the flexibility and speed today's deal environment demands."
Through this integrated offering, private equity firms benefit from:
- Fractional vCIO and strategic IT oversight
- IT due diligence and tech assessments pre- and post-acquisition
- Scalable managed IT services and onboarding for portfolio companies
- Robust cybersecurity and compliance frameworks
- Vendor and IT budget optimization
- Embedded IT leadership and operational execution
- 24/7 system monitoring and help desk support
"Our partnership is about more than just implementing technology—it's about unlocking its full potential as a lever for growth and value creation," said JB LeBoutillier, CFOO at Arakyta. "We meet private equity firms wherever they are in the investment cycle and help turn operational blind spots into strategic advantages that drive performance across the portfolio."
The Arakyta + OceanView alliance is already working with multiple private equity groups to evaluate opportunities, support post-close transitions, and implement infrastructure strategies that enhance EBITDA, reduce risk, and increase exit readiness.
For more information about the partnership or to schedule a consultation, please contact the Arakyta team at arakyta.com or call 419-740-7150 and the OceanView team at oceanviewops.com or call (949) 426-6690.
About Arakyta
Arakyta is a national managed IT services provider that partners with mid-market businesses to deliver reliable infrastructure, cybersecurity, and strategic technology support. With a focus on scalability, compliance, and performance, Arakyta helps businesses operate more securely and efficiently across industries. Visit them at arakyta.com
About OceanView Operating Partners
OceanView Operating Partners is a specialized advisory and operating firm supporting private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies with fractional leadership, strategic operations, and performance optimization across the deal lifecycle. Visit them at oceanviewops.com
Media Contact
Dennis Schroder, Arakyta, 1 419-740-7150, [email protected], www.arakyta.com
