Aramsco, Inc. Acquires National Traffice Signs of Clearwater, FL.

Aramsco, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of National Traffic Signs ("NTS"), located in Clearwater, FL.

THOROFARE, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aramsco, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of National Traffic Signs ("NTS"), located in Clearwater, FL. NTS is a leading distributor of traffic safety supplies, pavement marking materials, traffic signs and traffic control products to government agencies and specialty contractors. The transaction with NTS represents Aramsco's fifth acquisition in the traffic safety market.

"We are excited to join the Aramsco family of companies," said Kevin Malia, President of NTS, "For over 60 years we've been proud to serve customers in the southeast traffic safety market. This transaction will further enhance our customers' experience by providing greater access to products, services, and distribution points."

"NTS complements our existing traffic safety business and will enable our combined businesses to provide a broader product offering and better service to our customers. I want to welcome all of NTS's customers, employees, and supply partners to the Aramsco family," added Andrew Liebert, Executive Vice President at Aramsco.

"We are delighted to welcome the entire NTS team to the Aramsco family. We look forward to building on their success together and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and supplier partners," added Chris Kim, VP of Business Development at Aramsco. "This is part of our continued effort to service the traffic safety market across the country."

About Aramsco, Inc.

For over 50 years, Aramsco and its family of companies have been serving the needs of specialty contractors and other customers in diverse commercial markets in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The Aramsco family of companies, which include CRW Supply, Safety Express, and others, share a common vision of providing exceptional services to customers that enable them to succeed. Visit www.aramsco.com for more information on Aramsco.

About National Traffic Safety, Inc.

National Traffic Signs started in 1962 as a sign manufacturing company and has grown into a leading manufacturer of digitally-printed and screen-printed U.S. D.O.T. and F.D.O.T. compliant signage and posts. In addition to signage, NTS is also one of the leading distributors of road marking products including striping paint and thermoplastic. Visit www.ntsigns.com for more information about NTS.

