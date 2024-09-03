Aramsco Is Pleased to Welcome Kiki Katz as Chief Commercial Officer

We are pleased to announce that Kiki Katz has joined the Aramsco family as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Kiki will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Aramsco's U.S.-based commercial organization, including the sales organization, product strategy, and marketing teams.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce that Kiki Katz has joined the Aramsco family as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Kiki will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Aramsco's U.S.-based commercial organization, including the sales organization, product strategy, and marketing teams.

Kiki brings a wealth of experience to Aramsco, with a proven track record of leadership and success in the industry. Prior to joining Aramsco, Kiki served as Regional Vice President at Grainger, where she gained extensive experience in human resources, sales management, sales operations, store operations, and distribution center management. Throughout her twelve-year career at Grainger, she played a pivotal role in driving sales leadership and operational excellence, making her an invaluable addition to the Aramsco team.

Before her tenure at Grainger, Kiki held various roles in human resources at Hartford Financial Services and Travelers Insurance Company, further broadening her expertise across multiple facets of business management.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Kiki join our organization," said Rich Salerno, CEO of Aramsco. "Her talent, experience, and strategic vision make her the ideal leader to oversee our commercial operations and drive our business forward."

About Aramsco, Inc.

For over 50 years, Aramsco and its family of companies have been serving the needs of specialty contractors and other customers in diverse commercial markets in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The Aramsco family of companies, which include CRW Supply, Safety Express, and others, share a common vision of providing exceptional services to customers that enable them to succeed. Visit www.aramsco.com for more information on Aramsco.

