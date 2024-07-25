Aramsco Welcomes Mark Burdzinski as Executive Vice President of Customer Experience

We are pleased to announce that Mark Burdzinski has joined the Aramsco family as the Executive Vice President of Customer Experience. This newly created role is essential to Aramsco's commitment to enhancing our customer interactions and ensuring exceptional service.

RADNOR, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce that Mark Burdzinski has joined the Aramsco family as the Executive Vice President of Customer Experience. This newly created role is essential to Aramsco's commitment to enhancing our customer interactions and ensuring exceptional service.

As the EVP of Customer Experience, Mark will oversee all aspects of our operations that directly interface with customers. This includes leading our branch network, customer excellence functions, repair services, and customer service teams, while also adding additional resources to further improve our overall customer experience.

Before joining Aramsco, Mark was the Senior Vice President of Operations and Facilities for Take 5 Car Wash, a division of Driven Brands, where he managed a network of 400 car washes. Prior to that, he held senior operational leadership roles at Driven Brands' Take 5 Oil Change business, overseeing the operations of 350 quick-service oil change locations. Mark began his career with leadership roles at Walgreens and Target.

"Mark is a talented executive who will help make our organization stronger. I could not be more excited to have Mark join the Aramsco family," said Rich Salerno, CEO of Aramsco.

About Aramsco, Inc

For over 50 years, Aramsco and its family of companies have been serving the needs of specialty contractors and other customers in diverse commercial markets in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The Aramsco family of companies, which include CRW Supply, Safety Express, and others, share a common vision of providing exceptional services to customers that enable them to succeed. Visit www.aramsco.com for more information on Aramsco.

Media Contact

Kate Moll-Taylor, Aramsco, 1 856.686.7779, [email protected], www.aramsco.com

SOURCE Aramsco