ArangoDB + Intel: Accelerating GraphML with Advanced Processing Technologies

The collaboration is part of the Intel Disruptor Program, which aims to foster innovation by partnering with technology leaders to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions. This program provides resources and support to explore new possibilities in data processing and analytics. ArangoDB's participation in this program underscores the potential of its GraphML solutions when combined with Intel's advanced processing technologies.

According to JVrg Schad, ArangoDB's CTO, "Integrating with Intel's powerful processors opens new horizons for our GraphML capabilities. The synergy between ArangoDB's sophisticated graph processing and Intel's advanced technology will drive unprecedented efficiency and speed in data analytics."

Intel Corporation's Arijit Bandyopadhyay – CTO Enterprise Analytics and AI, Head of Strategy – Cloud and Enterprise, Corporate Strategy & Ventures Group adds, "Our collaboration with ArangoDB is a striking example of how Intel's Latest generation processors and other software-hardware assets, especially in the realms of HPC, AI and Analytics, can elevate the capabilities of leading-edge Graph Databases and Graph AI technologies. The Intel Disruptor Program is all about pushing these boundaries in emerging use cases with new technologies - and we are excited to see where this partnership evolves.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of GraphML and database technology, setting the stage for new breakthroughs in data analysis and intelligence.

