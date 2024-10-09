Arapahoe County 911 Authority Successfully Implements New Recording System with Exacom

The Arapahoe County 911 Authority selected Exacom to replace its aging audio recording system, valuing Exacom's robust solutions dependable support, and adaptability to challenging requirements. Exacom's expert team delivered customized capabilities, overcame unforeseen scheduling changes, and provided dedicated technician support, enabling a seamless transition that ensures uninterrupted service for law enforcement and fire dispatching agencies.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2022, the Arapahoe County 911 Authority initiated an RFP process to replace its aging audio recording system, which had been experiencing significant issues. Recognizing that selecting the right partner for this mission-critical system went beyond just evaluating technology, the Authority sought a vendor that could provide both robust solutions and reliable support.

After a competitive bidding process, Exacom was selected from six vendors to provide the new recording system for the Authority. This system is tasked with recording telephone and radio audio for five law enforcement dispatching agencies and one fire dispatching agency within the county.

From the outset, the collaboration between Arapahoe County 911 Authority and Exacom was key to ensuring the success of the project. The Authority presented Exacom with several specific challenges, including the need for off-network recording capabilities with later server uploads, the siloing of recordings so that each agency can only access its own files, and a complex implementation schedule. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the implementation timeline had to be adjusted three times. Each time a change was necessary, Exacom demonstrated their flexibility and commitment to meeting the Authority's needs. Notably, the final change required accelerating the implementation by three months, a challenge Exacom embraced with dedication.

Exacom's support extended well beyond the installation. When a radio stream issue arose involving the Authority's Motorola P25 radios, Exacom responded immediately by dispatching a technician to assist with testing at Motorola's request. Throughout the installation, training, and post-implementation phases, Exacom's dedicated support technician worked closely with all Arapahoe County ECCs, providing extra support during the transition to the new system. Despite the compressed timeline, the technician made a strong impression on the agency personnel, offering personalized assistance and being readily available for follow-up questions.

Thanks to Exacom's expertise and adaptability, Arapahoe County 911 Authority successfully transitioned to the new recording system, ensuring that all agencies continue to operate smoothly in their critical public safety roles.

