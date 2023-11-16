Aras Builds Momentum with SaaS-based Product Lifecycle Management Application Platform

"Aras' long tradition of providing a flexible solution to meet customers' specific requirements are supported within Aras' SaaS implementations." Post this

Aras' SaaS offering provides:

The ability for existing customers to move to SaaS deployments without compromising on any functionality, capabilities or existing customizations.

Enterprise-class security, availability and control to support mission-critical business processes.

The ability to leverage low-code development tools to adapt their implementation and build new applications to fit specific needs of their business.

Availability through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and the capability for customers to credit their Aras subscription towards Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment ( MACC ) agreements.

Moving PLM to the cloud simplifies infrastructure, reduces cost of ownership, and opens the potential to more easily extend and collaborate across a digital thread connecting data, people and business processes spanning the full product lifecycle.

Guy Bursell, Business Strategy Leader, Manufacturing Industry, Microsoft, said: "Offering Aras in the Azure Marketplace offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate on next generation SaaS PLM solutions. Aras is delivering expanded deployment options for customers and enabling them to take further advantage of their existing Microsoft Azure agreements."

Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: "Aras' long tradition of providing a flexible solution to meet customers' specific requirements are supported within Aras' SaaS implementations. Global leaders in a diverse set of industries leverage Aras to manage complexity, innovate faster, catalyze change and compete more effectively."

About Aras

Aras is a leading provider of product lifecycle management solutions. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible solutions built on a powerful digital thread backbone and a low-code development platform. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on YouTube, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

