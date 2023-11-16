Aras Builds Momentum with SaaS-based Product Lifecycle Management Application Platform

Company sees 50% growth in SaaS deployments of Aras Innovator
ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aras, a leader in product lifecycle management solutions, today announced that the company has accelerated growth of its SaaS business from both the migration of existing Aras Innovator customers to SaaS as well as new customers choosing SaaS. In the first three quarters of 2023, Aras had more than 50% year-over-year growth in SaaS deployments for its Aras Innovator platform. According to Gartner® "by 2026, 50% of midsize and large manufacturers will adopt SaaS — PLM, design and simulation — tools compared with fewer than 20% today."
Aras Innovator is a highly versatile application platform for product lifecycle management (PLM). With the notion of a digital thread embedded in the platform, customers can adapt Aras Innovator to their specific needs with a powerful low-code development toolset. Since introducing the PLM industry's first SaaS offering with complete feature parity to on-premises implementations, Aras has seen rapidly increasing interest in cloud deployments.
Aras' SaaS offering provides:
- The ability for existing customers to move to SaaS deployments without compromising on any functionality, capabilities or existing customizations.
- Enterprise-class security, availability and control to support mission-critical business processes.
- The ability to leverage low-code development tools to adapt their implementation and build new applications to fit specific needs of their business.
- Availability through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and the capability for customers to credit their Aras subscription towards Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) agreements.
Moving PLM to the cloud simplifies infrastructure, reduces cost of ownership, and opens the potential to more easily extend and collaborate across a digital thread connecting data, people and business processes spanning the full product lifecycle.
Guy Bursell, Business Strategy Leader, Manufacturing Industry, Microsoft, said: "Offering Aras in the Azure Marketplace offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate on next generation SaaS PLM solutions. Aras is delivering expanded deployment options for customers and enabling them to take further advantage of their existing Microsoft Azure agreements."
Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: "Aras' long tradition of providing a flexible solution to meet customers' specific requirements are supported within Aras' SaaS implementations. Global leaders in a diverse set of industries leverage Aras to manage complexity, innovate faster, catalyze change and compete more effectively."
