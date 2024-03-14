Arasan proudly introduces the VESA VDC-M Encoder and Decoder IP

Arasan, a leading provider of mobile storage and connectivity IP solutions, proudly introduces the VESA VDC-M Encoder and Decoder IP. Post this

Tailored for mobile devices, VDC-M stands out with specialized optimization, while DSC serves as a versatile compression standard applicable across various display types.

In the grand scheme, Arasan's VDC-M plays a pivotal role in optimizing video content display on digital applications, striking the right balance between performance and power efficiency.

Features of VESA VDC-M :

Advanced Encoding / Decoding Mechanisms

Configurable High-Resolution Support

Adjustable Bit Rate

Versatile Video Format Support

Parallel Slice Encoding

Ultra-low Latency

Power Efficient Design

The VESA VDC-M Encoder IP and Decoder IP are available to license immediately. Please contact Arasan sales.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces, with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Our high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions encompass digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. With a strong focus on mobile SoCs, we have been at the forefront of the "Mobile" evolution since the mid-90s, supporting various mobile devices, including smartphones, automobiles, drones, and IoT devices, with our standards-based IP.

