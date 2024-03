Arasan proudly releases its Radiation Hardened NAND Flash IP

Arasan, a leading provider of mobile storage and connectivity IP solutions, proudly releases its Radiation Hardened NAND Flash IP Compliant to ONFI Specifications Post this

Arasan offers its radiation-hardened NAND Flash Controller IP, compliant with ONFI 4.2 Specifications, for immediate licensing in ASIC and FPGA applications. For inquiries, please contact Arasan sales.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces, with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Our high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions encompass digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. With a strong focus on mobile SoCs, we have been at the forefront of the "Mobile" evolution since the mid-90s, supporting various mobile devices, including smartphones, automobiles, drones, and IoT devices, with our standards-based IP.

Media Contact

Bonnie Noufer, Arasan Chip Systems Inc, 1 +1 510 954 9934, [email protected], https://www.arasan.com/

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems Inc