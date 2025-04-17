Arax Windows Work Expands Digital Marketing Outreach with Proceed Innovative

Arax Windows Work, a wood window repair contractor that serves the Chicago, IL area with expert window repair and window glass replacement, recently expanded their digital marketing outreach with Proceed Innovative.

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arax Windows Work is a window repair contractor located in the Chicago suburbs that provides a range of window repair and window glass replacement services. They recently expanded the scope of their digital marketing campaign with Proceed Innovative and added more than 20 new territories throughout the northern, western, and southern Chicago suburbs to their website. This expansion will make Arax Windows Work more visible to those within these newly added territories who are searching for professional window repair services.

Arax Windows Work is a window repair and restoration contractor that offers a range of services including wood window repair, window glass replacement, foggy window repair, cracked patio door glass replacement, and commercial glass repair. Their professional technicians use premium materials to repair windowsills, sashes, frames, and hardware to restore the aesthetic and functionality while avoiding the need to replace them entirely. They also expertly replace window glass, including single, double, and triple pane windows as well as specialty glass, and they can effectively clear up foggy glass.

Homeowners and business owners throughout the Chicago suburbs will easily be able to find and contact Arax Windows Work for window repair services in these newly added territories. Expanding their digital outreach will help them generate more leads and conversions and grow their business.

About Arax Windows Work

Arax Windows Work is a family-owned business specializing in window and door repair services. With over eight years in the industry, they offer a range of window repair services, including repairing wooden windows, replacing cracked or foggy glass, restoring rotten wood frames, and adjusting window mechanisms. Their expertise extends to both residential and commercial projects, emphasizing cost-effective repairs that preserve the original structure and character of properties. Arax Windows Work is committed to providing quality service, as evidenced by their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and multiple HomeAdvisor awards.

To learn more, visit Arax Windows Work at https://www.araxwindows.com/.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a results-driven digital marketing agency that collaborates with businesses of all sizes to boost their online visibility, generate new sales opportunities, and accelerate business expansion. Their tailored digital marketing techniques are meticulously designed to meet the specific objectives and requirements of each client. Through detailed SEO strategies, they aim to elevate search engine rankings and increase visibility to deliver impactful, measurable results. These tested methods have consistently helped clients enhance leads and sales, enabling them to grow their audience and scale their businesses. Proceed Innovative provides a full suite of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), website design, pay-per-click (PPC) campaign management, and lead generation, making it a one-stop solution for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable digital growth.

You can learn more about Proceed Innovative by visiting https://www.proceedinnovative.com/.

