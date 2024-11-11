Arbinger Institute Receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award for Third Consecutive Year

At Arbinger, we are dedicated to seeking out diverse talent and creating an inclusive workplace. Post this

More than 12% of Arbinger's organization, including four executive leaders, are veterans. Arbinger provides professional development and leadership training programs designed to transform workplace cultures and foster a sense of humanity within organizations. This commitment includes showcasing diverse voices and backgrounds, including those of veterans.

"Having served in the United States Air Force for 26 years, I understand the challenges veterans can face as they transition back to life as a civilian, including in the workplace," said Naomi Franchetti, Director of Coaching Services at Arbinger Institute. "I have witnessed firsthand how Arbinger supports veterans and businesses alike, fostering a positive experience that promotes growth, understanding, and a collaborative, inclusive environment that truly brings humanity to the workplace."

Recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

To learn more about the Arbinger Institute, click here.

About The Arbinger Institute

The Arbinger Institute is the premier provider of leadership and professional development solutions that transform business culture for better performance and lasting results. Based on its research-backed process that puts a unique focus on changing mindset to change behavior, Arbinger enables leaders and teams to uncover new opportunities for professional growth while improving organizational culture and team performance. By helping leaders bring humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and drives the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com/.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. Established under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act), the award is presented annually by the U.S. Department of Labor. It honors businesses of all sizes for their dedication to veteran employment by evaluating a range of criteria, including veteran hiring and retention rates, availability of veteran-specific resources, and leadership opportunities for veterans within the company. For more information, visit https://www.hirevets.gov/.

Media Contact

Aimée Eichelberger, Superior PR, 312.952.1528, [email protected]

SOURCE Arbinger Institute